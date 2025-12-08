Before & After: From Bachelor Pad to Family Chalet, This Little Cabin Grew Up With Its Owner
Nearly 30 years after buying the alpine getaway, a Melburnian brings in Chamberlain Architects to improve its insulation, fire resistance, and flow.
Text by
Photos by
Brook Jame
When Andrew Bruce first spotted a weather-beaten pine cabin in the small town of Cobungra, Australia, nearly 30 years ago, he wasn’t looking for a forever home. "I was single, working long hours in Melbourne, and just needed an escape," he says. The cabin, a rough builder’s spec house on a steep, tree-lined block, seemed like the perfect place to retreat. "It hadn’t really been lived in, so it was already falling apart, but I didn’t care. It was near Mount Hotham where I ski, and that’s all that mattered."
