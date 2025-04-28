Before & After: In Spain, an Architect Restores an Iconic Home Built by His Grandparents
Set in Cadaqués, the ’60s residence has a traditional stone facade and a surprising, hexagonal plan—with no right angles in sight.
Text by
Set on the northeastern coast of Spain, Cadaqués was once an isolated fishing village before it rose to prominence in the 19th century as a summer hotspot for Barcelona bourgeois. Over the years, it’s been home to Salvador Dalí and drawn all manner of artists—from Matisse, Picasso, and Duchamp to Mick Jagger and Shakira.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Melissa Dalton
Dwell Contributor
Melissa Dalton is a freelance writer in Portland, Oregon, who has been writing for Dwell since 2017. Read more of her work about design and architecture at melissadalton.net.