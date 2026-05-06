Before & After: How a Couple Brought Their São Paulo Home’s Garden Into the Living Room

For Brazilian architect Ana Sawaia, the work of modernist architect João Batista Vilanova Artigas needs no introduction. Artigas was a founding figure of the São Paulo–based Paulista School, active from the 1950s to the 1970s, which favored using raw, exposed concrete to construct massive forms. The school’s work has been referred to as brutalist (although Artigas never liked the label)—and it contrasts with the smooth, curving style of the Carioca School in Rio de Janeiro. (For the latter, think Oscar Niemeyer.)