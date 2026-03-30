Before & After: How Two Brothers Turned a Cavernous Candy Factory Loft Into a Sweet Pad
“We loved the place because it was big and open, but it’s not very livable to have complete open space,” says Sean. “There was no door to the bathroom; it was just open, too.”
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When Scott and Sean Meyer, two brothers who are both software engineers, set out to buy a Denver condo together in early 2020, they had clear criteria in mind. For starters, they wanted to be able to walk to work and other amenities in minutes, due to the local climate. "We set a boundary based on how long a comfortable walk is in snowy weather," says Scott. (Under 20 minutes was ideal.)
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Melissa Dalton
Dwell Contributor
Melissa Dalton is a freelance writer in Portland, Oregon, who has been writing for Dwell since 2017. Read more of her work about design and architecture at melissadalton.net.
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