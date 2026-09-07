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Before & After: With a €512K Reno, a Couple Found Space to Live Separately but TogetherView 22 Photos
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Before & After: With a €512K Reno, a Couple Found Space to Live Separately but Together

Enlisting a little help from their friends, industrial designers Júlia Muñoz and Ferran Lajara created a cozy home in the Catalonian countryside with distinct spaces for their practices.
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What’s the secret to matrimonial harmony? For Júlia Muñoz and Ferran Lajara, it’s being able to live separately—with their own individual spaces—under one roof.

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RenovationsBefore & AfterHome ToursEuropean HomesDwell+ Exclusive