Before & After: A Hodgepodge Melbourne Home Is Reinvented From Top to Bottom
“The floor levels were all over the place, there was water damage, and the bathrooms were on their last legs,” says builder Ben Hyland.
Text by
When Melbourne-based couple Benjamin and E first stepped inside their future home in Brunswick, an inner-city suburb of Melbourne, Australia, they were taken by its character and charm—even if it needed an enormous amount of work.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Mandi Keighran
Design and travel writer based in London.
Published