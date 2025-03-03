Before & After: A Gut Remodel Corrects a Century of Quick Fixes in This Brooklyn Row House

Sometimes, quick fixes last a long time. Even too long—as was the case for the myriad slapdash solutions in Kwame Taylor-Hayford and Tamara Tribula’s Brooklyn row house. It was built in 1899, and by the time the couple bought it in 2016, original windows were bricked in, structural joists were removed, the stairs were crooked, and the floors bounced. The design-minded couple—he works in advertising and she in fashion—kicked off their ownership with a few small projects and an attempted kitchen remodel.