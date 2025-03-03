Before & After: A Gut Remodel Corrects a Century of Quick Fixes in This Brooklyn Row House
Office of Architecture addresses sagging joists, crooked stairs, missing bricks, and exposed pipes to create a richly textured home for a family of four.
Text by
Sometimes, quick fixes last a long time. Even too long—as was the case for the myriad slapdash solutions in Kwame Taylor-Hayford and Tamara Tribula’s Brooklyn row house. It was built in 1899, and by the time the couple bought it in 2016, original windows were bricked in, structural joists were removed, the stairs were crooked, and the floors bounced. The design-minded couple—he works in advertising and she in fashion—kicked off their ownership with a few small projects and an attempted kitchen remodel.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Melissa Dalton
Dwell Contributor
Melissa Dalton is a freelance writer in Portland, Oregon, who has been writing for Dwell since 2017. Read more of her work about design and architecture at melissadalton.net.
Published