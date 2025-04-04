Before & After: She Renovated Her Austin Home With an Unusually Specific Aesthetic

For architect Francisco Arredondo, principal of North Arrow Studio, there are two types of clients: those who think they know what they want, and those who know what they want. "We like working with the ones that know," he says. One such was Aditi, who was living in an early-2000s spec house in South Austin. Just Arredondo’s type, she came to him for a renovation with a number of specific goals and decisive design inspiration.