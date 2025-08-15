Before & After: A Razor-Sharp Roofline Actually Expands a Family of Four’s London Home

When Phoebe and Paul Sprinz first laid eyes on this Edwardian semidetached house in London’s Ealing neighborhood, it didn’t matter to them that it hadn’t been lived in for several years, with an overgrown yard, musty wall-to-wall carpeting, and decades-old wallpaper. The couple, a director of an HR agency and a director slash producer at Stripe Media, liked that it had good bones, generous proportions, a large hallway, and a west-facing garden. Its location was yet another positive; Phoebe, Paul, and their two teenage kids already lived in the neighborhood, and wanted to stay in the area because of its proximity to transportation.