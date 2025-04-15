Before & After: An L.A. Couple Convert a Dated Ohio Home Into a Light-Filled Retreat

When music and entertainment professionals Harvey Mason, Jr., and Britt Burton Mason were looking for a new home to get away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles, they surprised all of their California colleagues by picking a fixer-upper in the middle of rural Ohio. "I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this place is incredible!’" says Harvey. "I really love the people. I love the energy. I love the scenery." Originally built in the 1940s by an architect that studied under Frank Lloyd Wright, the single-story house—now named Stonestill Lodge—was situated on a peninsula with water on all sides. While the location couldn’t be more serene, "It was in a bit of a time capsule," says Britt. "We bought it from this lovely couple in their late eighties. They raised their family in this home, and it was a beautiful layout. We saw the vision and what it could be for us." In addition to the idyllic and private setting, the home’s stonework (including the original stone foundation) and spacious floor plan all played a role in convincing the Masons to make the leap to the Midwest. Britt grew up in Ohio, so it was also a return to her roots—and the couple surrendered to the change and challenge to completely customize the home into their personal lakeside retreat.

Before: Exterior

Originally built with smaller windows and darker interiors, Stonestill Lodge wasn’t taking advantage of the lake views and the easy, natural light available to it. "We didn’t want to knock it down and make some huge mansion. We wanted it to feel comfortable and homey, like it was meant to be here," says Britt.

After: Exterior

One of the first orders of business was opening up the home with expansive windows and an oversized pivot door by Kolbe Windows & Doors.

In order to make sure the home felt like it was a part of the landscape, the first goal was revamping the exterior. Emphasizing a connection with nature, Harvey and Britt decided that a significant focus of the renovation would be adding large windows and doors to optimize the light and views. "Everywhere you look, we wanted to see glass," says Harvey, "We wanted to see through into nature, see the lake, see the trees. We even wanted to make sure the bedrooms took advantage of the views."

Stonestill Lodge is now filled with light, and has sweeping views of the water and grounds.

The new entryway makes a particularly impressive statement with a Kolbe VistaLuxe AL LINE pivot door, featuring expansive glass that gives uninterrupted sightlines to the back of the house. "The original entry of the house was very understated. It was like a side door, not a front door," Britt explains. "We really wanted to make more of an entrance with focus on the beautiful view. That was a must-do." Before: Kitchen

The home’s signature (and namesake) stone had been locally quarried and used throughout the home. Yet, the execution was slightly hodge-podge.

After: Kitchen

The kitchen was expanded, while the original stone features were repurposed in other parts of the home.

The grand foyer was created to accentuate the open living space and bring more of the outside in.

Another key driving factor behind the reno was the Masons’ want to preserve the original local stonework, which grounds the house in its past. To fully capture the lakeview, some of the existing stone needed to be removed with surgical precision in order to accommodate the custom Kolbe windows. The extracted stone—along with some additional stone—was then used to construct a retaining wall for landscaping. Before: Porch

In dire need of some landscaping, the porch looked disheveled, with a tiny door hiding behind the columns—not exactly the type of grand entry the Masons envisioned for visiting friends and family.

After: Porch

The front door’s glass opening is accentuated by narrow extruded aluminum frames. The muntin bars are finished in an rich onyx shade to match the framing, and the pattern of the performance divided lites complements the rest of the custom Kolbe Ultra Series windows and doors throughout the house.

Otherwise, individual touches were the key to making the home feel contemporary, yet lived-in. The new windows made the space feel immediately bigger and brighter, but the existing footprint was modified very little aside from the grand foyer. The garage was repurposed as a living space, and the existing living space was creatively reconfigured. The three bedrooms in the guest wing each have their own bathroom and are separate from the primary suite and office. Common areas are generously proportioned, including a media room, a sunroom, and an expanded kitchen. Another key decision was what to do with the property’s two pools in need of repair: The one furthest from the house was upgraded to retain the amenity, whereas the one closest to the house was reimagined as a sunken outdoor living room with a grill and firepit. Before: Bedroom

Tiny windows and old-school wall-to-wall carpeting lent a somewhat antiquated look to the design scheme in the primary bedroom.

After: Bedroom

Large floor-to-ceiling windows and organic-toned furniture and flooring gives the bedroom a natural, texturally rich take.

Beyond Stonestill Lodge’s structural and architectural renovations, it’s ultimately the little accents that make their house a home: The Masons infused their playful and artistic nature throughout. Subtle dinosaurs and space aliens appear in surprising spots, from toilet paper holders to closet wallpaper. "These little, fun, weird things show that extra pop of personality. It reflects us," says Britt. "Upon first glance, we appear polished and put together, but underneath, we have these little quirks." Before: Living Room

Too much blank space and limited furniture prevented the living room from feeling like the cozy haven the Masons were going for.

After: Living Room

French doors, exposed timber, and an organic palette transformed the living room, bringing in tons of light and a warming atmosphere.

A long, windowed walkway creates a strong indoor/outdoor connection.