Before & After: An Architect Does It All for a 1967 Split-Level in Bozeman
Open Studio Collective founder Allison Bryan was both architect and builder on her dream home, infusing the gut job with playful curves, abundant light and textured surfaces.
In 2019, Architect Allison Bryan was wooed to Bozeman, Montana to become a creative director for a large architecture firm. Six years earlier, she had founded her own award-winning design firm Open Studio Collective in Portland—drawing from not just her architecture experience but years as a retail designer for Nike. She realized she liked being her own boss, and decided to restart OSC in Montana, even convincing many of its former employees to rejoin her.
Brian Libby
Dwell Contributor
Brian Libby is a Portland-based architecture writer who has contributed to Dwell since 2004. He has also written for The New York Times, Architect, CityLab, Salon, Metropolis, Architectural Record and The Oregonian, among others.
