Before & After: An Architect Does It All for a 1967 Split-Level in Bozeman

In 2019, Architect Allison Bryan was wooed to Bozeman, Montana to become a creative director for a large architecture firm. Six years earlier, she had founded her own award-winning design firm Open Studio Collective in Portland—drawing from not just her architecture experience but years as a retail designer for Nike. She realized she liked being her own boss, and decided to restart OSC in Montana, even convincing many of its former employees to rejoin her.

