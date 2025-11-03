Before & After: Here’s What It Took to Warm Up a Drafty ’90s Home in Seattle

There’s drafty, and then there’s relocating the living room couch because no one can sit by the window in the fall and winter. That’s exactly what Eric and Kristin Courtemanche did in their 1990 home in Seattle’s Denny Blaine neighborhood, where they live with their three children. "We had to move away from all that glass because it was so cold," recalls Eric. The couple bought the house off-market in 2015 because they loved the neighborhood, but as the years passed they discovered many of its problems.