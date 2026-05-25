Before & After: How a Couple Revived a Quirky Hamptons Home With Ties to the Bauhaus
Designed by Charles Forberg—son-in-law of the school’s founder, Walter Gropius—the residence came with a dramatic triangular roof, but a host of livability concerns.
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There are a few things Charles Forberg—son-in-law of Bauhaus founder Walter Gropius—got right when he designed a home for a sculptor and her husband along the Accabonac Harbor in East Hampton, New York, in the 1990s.
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Anthony Bastian Balas
Anthony Bastian Balas lives in New York and writes about the intersection of arts, humanities, and design.
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