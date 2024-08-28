Get 20% off Dwell with promo code SUMMER20. Sale ends Saturday.
SubscribeSign In
Before & After: This 1881 Schoolhouse Conversion Is a Master Class in Adaptive ReuseView 25 Photos
Dwell+ Exclusive

Before & After: This 1881 Schoolhouse Conversion Is a Master Class in Adaptive Reuse

Bowerbird Architects preserved the building’s windows, wainscot, and chalk rail while converting it into a three-bedroom getaway in upstate New York.
Text by
View 25 Photos

Brooklynites Joel Edmondson and Mimia Johnson did not consider themselves historic preservationists when they bought a one-room schoolhouse built in 1881 just outside Hudson, New York. But the charm of some buildings is hard to resist.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Melissa Dalton
Dwell Contributor
Melissa Dalton is a freelance writer in Portland, Oregon, who has been writing for Dwell since 2017. Read more of her work about design and architecture at melissadalton.net.

Published

Topics

RenovationsBefore & AfterHome ToursVacation HomesDwell+ Exclusive