Bed Bath & Beyond Returns (Sort of)—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week
- Bed Bath & Beyond is back from the dead—sort of. The company, which went bankrupt back in 2023, opened a single store in Nashville last week, and shoppers can even cash in their long-forgotten coupons. But don’t expect a full scale comeback just yet. (Fast Company)
In Aberlin Springs, Ohio, a luxury "agri-community" of moms and their kids gather around piglets and raw milk under the banner of MAHA. With an $850 yearly due, the community is a haven for both liberals and conservatives concerned about healthy food—just don’t bring up vaccines. (The New York Times)
Golf carts are transforming suburbia, becoming the go-to ride for errands, real estate showings, and family joyrides. But as their numbers surge, so does the backlash from car drivers. (The Wall Street Journal)
Gavin Newsom has exempted fire-scarred areas in L.A. from a law that lets duplexes be built on land reserved for single-family homes. The move temporarily reins in one of the state’s most controversial density reforms, touted as a cure for the housing crisis but feared to be a suburb killer. (Washington Examiner)
Trump’s "freedom cities" pitch—the idea to build 10 new cities on federal land—has morphed into a billionaire-backed push for special zones free from labor, environmental, and even voting protections. Critics warn the plan could create corporate-run towns that put democracy is at risk. (Dwell)
Top photo by Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Published
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Be the first to see our latest home tours, design news, and more.