Bed Bath & Beyond Returns (Sort of)—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week

Golf carts are taking over suburbia, Newsom clamps down on Los Angeles’s duplex law, and more.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond is back from the dead—sort of. The company, which went bankrupt back in 2023, opened a single store in Nashville last week, and shoppers can even cash in their long-forgotten coupons. But don’t expect a full scale comeback just yet. (Fast Company)

  • In Aberlin Springs, Ohio, a luxury "agri-community" of moms and their kids gather around piglets and raw milk under the banner of MAHA. With an $850 yearly due, the community is a haven for both liberals and conservatives concerned about healthy food—just don’t bring up vaccines. (The New York Times)

  • Golf carts are transforming suburbia, becoming the go-to ride for errands, real estate showings, and family joyrides. But as their numbers surge, so does the backlash from car drivers. (The Wall Street Journal)

ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 03: An aerial view of properties cleared of wildfire debris which burned in the Eaton Fire on July 03, 2025 in Altadena, California. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has cleared more than 5,000 properties damaged in the Eaton Fire as the six month anniversary of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires approaches.

  • Gavin Newsom has exempted fire-scarred areas in L.A. from a law that lets duplexes be built on land reserved for single-family homes. The move temporarily reins in one of the state’s most controversial density reforms, touted as a cure for the housing crisis but feared to be a suburb killer. (Washington Examiner)

  • Trump’s "freedom cities" pitch—the idea to build 10 new cities on federal land—has morphed into a billionaire-backed push for special zones free from labor, environmental, and even voting protections. Critics warn the plan could create corporate-run towns that put democracy is at risk. (Dwell)

