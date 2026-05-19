This $849K Florida Midcentury Was Designed by a Sarasota School Founder

From the Agent: "Here is your chance to own a midcentury-modern classic! The Bechtel House (1967) was designed by Seibert Architects’ Edward ‘Tim’ Seibert. This property is all about private courtyard living at its finest, with polished concrete floors, soaring ceilings, clerestory windows, and sliding walls of glass which open interior rooms to an outstanding walled-in private patio complete with central gardens and an in-ground swimming pool. This one-of-a-kind home provides easy access to the shopping, airports, museums, restaurants, contemporary and classic performing and visual art venues, first-class sandy beaches, and everything the Florida Gulf Coast is known for."