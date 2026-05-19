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This $849K Florida Midcentury Was Designed by a Sarasota School FounderView 15 Photos

This $849K Florida Midcentury Was Designed by a Sarasota School Founder

The breezy post-and-beam home by Edward “Tim” Seibert has walls of glass, a central courtyard, and bright-red front door.
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Location: 820 Whitfield Ave, Sarasota, Florida

Price: $849,000

Year Built: 1967

Architect: Edward "Tim" Seibert

Footprint: 2,520 square feet (3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths)

Lot Size: 0.31 Acres

From the Agent: "Here is your chance to own a midcentury-modern classic! The Bechtel House (1967) was designed by Seibert Architects’ Edward ‘Tim’ Seibert. This property is all about private courtyard living at its finest, with polished concrete floors, soaring ceilings, clerestory windows, and sliding walls of glass which open interior rooms to an outstanding walled-in private patio complete with central gardens and an in-ground swimming pool. This one-of-a-kind home provides easy access to the shopping, airports, museums, restaurants, contemporary and classic performing and visual art venues, first-class sandy beaches, and everything the Florida Gulf Coast is known for."

Architect Tim Seibert was one of the founders of the Sarasota School of Architecture.

Architect Tim Seibert was one of the founders of the Sarasota School of Architecture.

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Seibert began his career as an apprentice of Paul Rudolph, and he went on to design hundreds of buildings along along Sarasota’s Gulf Coast. His recognitions include multiple AIA Test of Time Awards.

Seibert began his career as an apprentice of Paul Rudolph, and he went on to design hundreds of buildings along along Sarasota’s Gulf Coast. His recognitions include multiple AIA Test of Time Awards.

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The home is centered around a 40-by-40-foot courtyard.

The home is centered around a 40-by-40-foot courtyard.

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Recent upgrades include a new roof installed in 2025.

Recent upgrades include a new roof installed in 2025.

820 Whitfield Ave in Sarasota, Florida, is currently listed for $849,000 by Martie Lieberman of Modern Sarasota at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty.

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Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

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