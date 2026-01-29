SubscribeSign In
Ozzy Osbourne, Phish, and Jeff Buckley All Visited This $1.5M Woodstock Compound

Once home to Bearsville Records, the property comes with a a pool, a plum orchard, a guesthouse, and a storied place in music history.
Location: 1 Wittenberg Road Woodstock, New York

Price: $1,495,000

Year Built: 1873

Renovation Date: Late 1960s

Footprint: 2,566 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 3.78 Acres

From the Agent: "Welcome to Bearsville Record House, a landmark property with a legacy in American music. Built in 1873 and once home to Bearsville Records, this storied compound includes two dwellings—the main farmhouse and a guest cottage—plus a studio building waiting to be finished to your specs. A pool, outdoor kitchen, and fenced-in orchard complete the grounds, all along 500 feet of private Saw Kill creek frontage. The main house retains its 19th-century character with a vaulted living room with wood stove and a chef’s kitchen with a dramatic woodburning hearth and radiant-heated bluestone floors. The guest cottage features a walk-in shower and kitchenette, and the studio adds creative flexibility. Steps from Cub Market and Bearsville Theater, and just two miles from Woodstock, this is a one-of-a-kind Catskills cultural retreat."

In its heyday, Bearsville Records was visited by&nbsp;Ozzy Osbourne, Todd Rundgren, Meat Loaf, R.E.M., Jeff Buckley, Dave Matthews Band, Phish, and more.

A cedar sauna sits off the library.

The gunite pool is filled with saltwater.

The property's orchard is home to plum trees and a guesthouse.

Saw Kill Creek, a tributary of the Hudson, runs through the property.

1 Wittenberg Road in Woodstock, New York, is currently listed for $1,495,000 by Anthony D'Argenzio the This Old Hudson Team at Houlihan Lawrence.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

