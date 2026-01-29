Ozzy Osbourne, Phish, and Jeff Buckley All Visited This $1.5M Woodstock Compound

From the Agent: "Welcome to Bearsville Record House, a landmark property with a legacy in American music. Built in 1873 and once home to Bearsville Records, this storied compound includes two dwellings—the main farmhouse and a guest cottage—plus a studio building waiting to be finished to your specs. A pool, outdoor kitchen, and fenced-in orchard complete the grounds, all along 500 feet of private Saw Kill creek frontage. The main house retains its 19th-century character with a vaulted living room with wood stove and a chef’s kitchen with a dramatic woodburning hearth and radiant-heated bluestone floors. The guest cottage features a walk-in shower and kitchenette, and the studio adds creative flexibility. Steps from Cub Market and Bearsville Theater, and just two miles from Woodstock, this is a one-of-a-kind Catskills cultural retreat."