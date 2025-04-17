The Beach Is the Backyard at This $1.8M Oregon Home

From the Agent: " A pinnacle of oceanfront living awaits in the coveted locale of Pacific City, designed by the esteemed architect Robert Harvey Oschatz. The home’s design, characterized by repeating 12-degree angles, creates a dynamic interplay of sunlight and space, casting playful rainbows throughout its rooms. Designed with hosting in mind, the residence features three main-level bedrooms for adults, while the lower level offers a dormitory-style playroom with bunk beds and a full bathroom. Seclusion and natural light were paramount in the design, achieved through strategic window placement and a grand expanse of clerestory glazing that bathes the interior in daylight while preserving privacy. Upon entry through a solid gate into a courtyard, the home unfolds to reveal an open family, living, and kitchen space, adorned with floor-to-ceiling glass windows that embrace panoramic ocean views. Custom touches abound, from bird’s-eye maple cabinets to rough-hewn granite countertops and a handblown jellyfish chandelier illuminating the dining area. Outdoor living is seamlessly integrated, offering sheltered spaces to enjoy the coastal panorama while being shielded from ocean winds."

Robert Harvey Oschatz, known for his flowing style of organic architecture, attempted to integrate as much of the surrounding environment as much as possible.

The wooden panels above the fireplace fold away to reveal a TV.

Built-in bunk beds maximize the number of people the four-bedroom home can accommodate.

The home is built directly on the beach, and a wall of windows provides views of Chief Kiawanda Rock.

34510 Ocean Drive in Pacific City, Oregon is currently listed for $1,765,000 by Courtney Feilds of Sand and Cedar Realty.

Updated on 4/17/25: The home provides views of Chief Kiawanda Rock, not Haystack Rock off Cannon Beach.