Cabin or Beach House? This $1.6M Washington Home Splits the Difference
Location: 731 Kendor Drive, Point Roberts, Washington
Price: $1,577,000
Footprint: 2,730 Square Feet (3 Beds, 3 Baths)
Year Built: 1982
Architect: Mark Ankenman
From the Agent: "This is a stunning waterfront living and vacationing opportunity on the South Beach side in the seaside community of Point Roberts in a wildlife sanctuary. The beach house showcases classic Pacific Northwest character with vaulted ceilings and exposed cedar posts and beams. There are also two new heat pumps for efficient year-round comfort. This custom-built home offers three bedrooms and three full bathrooms with a den/flex room on the main floor. The open living space is exceptionally bright with skylights and ocean-facing wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling windows. The main floor provides full views of the ocean and the Gulf and San Juan Islands. Expansive cedar decks bring the living space outdoors and are ideal for entertaining, with front-row seats to nature views."
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731 Kendor Drive in Point Roberts, Washington, is currently listed for $1,577,000 by Ingrid Johnson at Keller Williams Western Realty.
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TopicsReal Estate
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