An Underutilized Garage in the Bay Area Is Transformed Into a Net-Zero ADU

For architect Irving Gonzales, a client project blossomed from an unlikely connection—with, of all people, his insurance agent. "Through the course of our relationship, we’ve spoken about art, architecture, fruit jams, and more," Gonzales says of insurance agent-turned-client Steven Glaser. "He noted one day that his garage was really not of much use and that an ADU would make more sense," he recalls. "The garage conversion here in the Bay Area was a great path to take."

Residing in the 2,100-square-foot main home, Steven was looking to eventually downsize, as well as carve out space for a home office. Collaborative design discussions revealed interest in the "shed aesthetic" style of Sea Ranch, with Steven wishing to create a simple, warm, and sustainable environment of his own.

In San Francisco’s sunny East Bay, the ADU is surrounded by a mature garden with avocado trees and berries. The new shed roof is framed with structurally laminated beams, which allows an open 20-foot span at the interior.

Gonzales—principal at San Francisco-based Gonzales Architects—was eager to propose a design concept that would be a departure from the garage’s current form, suggesting a shed roof in place of the existing gable. "With the major length of the lot running north-south, we oriented the shed roof to slope south from its maximum allowable height of 16 feet," says Gonzales. "This allowed us to add the photovoltaic panels to cover the entire roof, including the five-foot overhang on the west side that shelters the unit from the late-day sun."

Birch veneer plywood and a sealed concrete floor provide a simple and cohesive material palette for the ADU. An innovative HVAC system—the LG Art Cool Gallery—allows original artwork to be placed at the front of the wall-mounted unit.

Windows were placed at both higher and lower elevations for natural cross-ventilation, and translucently glazed interior pocket doors were integrated to allow light to penetrate deeply into the space.

Preserving the garage’s original 386-square-foot footprint, the transformed interior includes a bedroom with dual bathroom, kitchen suited for aging-in-place, living/dining area, and newly minted loft made possible by the ADU’s shed roof. Steven’s priorities for the new dwelling were centered around light and acoustics. "He wanted the ADU to feel larger than it was in area, be filled with as much natural light as possible, and to have really good acoustics—to be a joyful, fun, and restful place." To optimize light in the compact ADU, Gonzales turned to Andersen. "Andersen windows and doors were always the primary choice, as they offered clean and flexible design options, energy efficiency, easy installation, and were moderately priced to fit with the look and feel we were after," he says.

Adjacent to the kitchen, the home’s bathroom includes a curved corner shower, accessible lavatory, and a stacked washer-dryer unit.

The 508-square-foot home implemented several methods and materials to achieve its net-zero status: Early on, the team considered the home’s massing, form, orientation, window placement, HVAC system, as well as specific properties of concrete and wood products. "Steven is a financial advisor and recognizes the importance of making wise investments for his future as he does for others, and at some point leaving this place better than what existed," shares Gonzales.

Andersen 400 Series casement windows and hinged patio doors were selected for their energy efficiency and aesthetic compatibility with the ranch-style main house.