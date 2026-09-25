This Stealthy Black “Ninja House” Is Perched on One of L.A.’s Steepest Streets

"It’s what I call a ninja house," says owner Scott Boxenbaum of his Silver Lake home on a hillside looking west to the reservoir. "You don’t see it until you see it." To design the stealthy black house, Scott and his spouse, Ruth Pierich, tapped Takashi Yanai, who heads EYRC Architects’ residential studio.

Yanai responded with an elegant pair of parallelograms, with a second floor angled slightly away from the main floor to capture the view. "It’s a modest little tweak," says the architect, "but it’s acknowledging that the best view is not straight ahead, but straight ahead and to the right." The facade, composed of yakisugi siding and variegated CMU blocks, is in keeping with the client’s affinity for Japanese design with a dash of brutalism. "There’s nothing complicated about the design—it’s beautiful and really simple," says Scott.