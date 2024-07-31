NBA Star Tony Parker Is Selling His Texan Mansion—With a Waterslide Mountain—for $10M

Lot Size: 53.17 acres

From the Agent: "Poised for large-scale entertaining, this palatial property is nothing short of spectacular. Step inside and be greeted by walls of floor-to-ceiling windows that allow natural light to flood the interior. The voluminous living spaces are masterfully designed for entertaining yet equally suited for everyday moments. A wine enthusiast’s dream, the temperature-controlled wine room can store up to 1,500 bottles, with dedicated magnum storage. From the chef’s kitchen with professional-grade stainless-steel appliances to the family room with vaulted ceilings, every aspect of this home is bold in design."