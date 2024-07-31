SubscribeSign In
NBA Star Tony Parker Is Selling His Texan Mansion—With a Waterslide Mountain—for $10M

Set on a 53-acre lot, the property comes with a 6,000-square-foot gym and one of the largest private waterparks in the U.S.
Location: Boerne, Texas

Price: $10,000,000

Footprint: 10 bedrooms, 8 full and 4 half baths

Lot Size: 53.17 acres

From the Agent: "Poised for large-scale entertaining, this palatial property is nothing short of spectacular. Step inside and be greeted by walls of floor-to-ceiling windows that allow natural light to flood the interior. The voluminous living spaces are masterfully designed for entertaining yet equally suited for everyday moments. A wine enthusiast’s dream, the temperature-controlled wine room can store up to 1,500 bottles, with dedicated magnum storage. From the chef’s kitchen with professional-grade stainless-steel appliances to the family room with vaulted ceilings, every aspect of this home is bold in design."

The palatial property is located within the gated community of Anaqua Springs Ranch.

Capped by vaulted wood ceilings and anchored by a large central island, the kitchen has top-of-the-line appliances, custom cabinetry, and barstool seating.

The primary suite on the upper level has a spa-like bath with marble accents.

The residence also has a spacious movie theater.

This home located in Boerne, Texas, is currently listed for $10,000,000 by Binkan Cinaroglu of Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty.

