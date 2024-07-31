NBA Star Tony Parker Is Selling His Texan Mansion—With a Waterslide Mountain—for $10M
Location: Boerne, Texas
Price: $10,000,000
Footprint: 10 bedrooms, 8 full and 4 half baths
Lot Size: 53.17 acres
From the Agent: "Poised for large-scale entertaining, this palatial property is nothing short of spectacular. Step inside and be greeted by walls of floor-to-ceiling windows that allow natural light to flood the interior. The voluminous living spaces are masterfully designed for entertaining yet equally suited for everyday moments. A wine enthusiast’s dream, the temperature-controlled wine room can store up to 1,500 bottles, with dedicated magnum storage. From the chef’s kitchen with professional-grade stainless-steel appliances to the family room with vaulted ceilings, every aspect of this home is bold in design."
This home located in Boerne, Texas, is currently listed for $10,000,000 by Binkan Cinaroglu of Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.