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Australian Designer Claire Perini’s Renovated Midcentury Is Soaked in ’70s SoulView 14 Photos

Australian Designer Claire Perini’s Renovated Midcentury Is Soaked in ’70s Soul

The Avalon Beach home melds avocado greens and terra-cotta reds with a feast of texture, from shiplap, to brick, to tile.
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Project Details:

Location: Avalon Beach, Australia

Designer: Composition / @composition.showroom

Footprint: 1,100 square feet

Photographer: Leif Prenzlau / @leifprenzlau

From the Designer: "Set in Avalon Beach, Australia, between Pittwater and the ocean, Basecamp is designer Claire Perini’s reworking of a modest midcentury home into a deeply personal, evolving space. Positioned on a quiet, tree-lined street beneath a canopy of angophoras, the house draws heavily on its coastal setting, with a palette of greens, browns, and terra-cotta that mirrors the surrounding bushland. Perini has preserved key original elements—shiplap ceilings, paneled walls and tallowwood floors—while introducing a layered materiality that feels both grounded and refined. Her approach is intentionally fluid, allowing the home to develop over time through considered additions and collected pieces.

"Inside, the spaces balance midcentury structure with warmth and tactility. Timber, marble, and brass sit alongside European antiques and contemporary works, creating an interior that feels curated rather than styled. A skylit entry and garden connections soften the transition between indoors and out, while the replanted landscape—now home to hundreds of native species—plays an active role in shaping the experience of the house. More than a renovation, Basecamp operates as both home and studio: a place for testing ideas, gathering objects and exploring the relationship between architecture, material, and environment."

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles where she covers architecture, design, culture, and travel.

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