This $1.7M Tucson Home Soaks Up the Sun With Five Outdoor Spaces

The Arizona compound embraces the desert with canopied patios, an outdoor shower, and saguaro-lined ceilings.
Text by
Location: 388 S Convent Avenue, Tucson, Arizona

Price: $1,695,000

Year Built: 1988

Footprint: 2,819 square feet (3 bedrooms, 4 baths)

Lot Size: 0.12 Acres 

From the Agent: "Welcome to a contemporary sanctuary in historic Barrio Viejo. Tucked away on a quiet lane off South Convent Avenue, this exceptional custom residence offers the perfect blend of timeless craftsmanship and modern comfort. Designed with thoughtful precision, this home is a celebration of natural materials, seamless indoor/outdoor living, and a deep respect for history—while feeling fresh, open, and contemporary. Just a short stroll from downtown Tucson’s vibrant arts, dining, and cultural scene, this home offers rare peace and privacy while keeping you connected to the pulse and energy of the city."

The home’s entry courtyard is set behind mesquite gates.

The library has built-in bookshelves and a kiva fireplace.

The living room ceiling—which is 13 feet high—is finished with saguaro cactus ribs.

Local artisan and builder Jason Gallo designed the kitchen.

The primary bedroom has clerestory windows and a reclaimed barn wood ceiling.

388 S Convent Avenue in Tucson, Arizona, is currently listed for $1,695,000 by Jameson Gray of McKenna St. Onge Real Estate and Caroline Freedman of Gray St. Onge Real Estate. 

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

