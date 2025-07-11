This $1.7M Tucson Home Soaks Up the Sun With Five Outdoor Spaces

Footprint: 2,819 square feet (3 bedrooms, 4 baths)

Lot Size: 0.12 Acres

From the Agent: "Welcome to a contemporary sanctuary in historic Barrio Viejo. Tucked away on a quiet lane off South Convent Avenue, this exceptional custom residence offers the perfect blend of timeless craftsmanship and modern comfort. Designed with thoughtful precision, this home is a celebration of natural materials, seamless indoor/outdoor living, and a deep respect for history—while feeling fresh, open, and contemporary. Just a short stroll from downtown Tucson’s vibrant arts, dining, and cultural scene, this home offers rare peace and privacy while keeping you connected to the pulse and energy of the city."