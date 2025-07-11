This $1.7M Tucson Home Soaks Up the Sun With Five Outdoor Spaces
Location: 388 S Convent Avenue, Tucson, Arizona
Price: $1,695,000
Year Built: 1988
Footprint: 2,819 square feet (3 bedrooms, 4 baths)
Lot Size: 0.12 Acres
From the Agent: "Welcome to a contemporary sanctuary in historic Barrio Viejo. Tucked away on a quiet lane off South Convent Avenue, this exceptional custom residence offers the perfect blend of timeless craftsmanship and modern comfort. Designed with thoughtful precision, this home is a celebration of natural materials, seamless indoor/outdoor living, and a deep respect for history—while feeling fresh, open, and contemporary. Just a short stroll from downtown Tucson’s vibrant arts, dining, and cultural scene, this home offers rare peace and privacy while keeping you connected to the pulse and energy of the city."
388 S Convent Avenue in Tucson, Arizona, is currently listed for $1,695,000 by Jameson Gray of McKenna St. Onge Real Estate and Caroline Freedman of Gray St. Onge Real Estate.
