Barrel-Vaulted Brick Ceilings Cap This $3M West Village Apartment

The charming 1905 flat has a revamped kitchen, wide-plank hardwood floors, and a series of Juliet balconies.
Location: 131 Perry Street 3B, New York, New York

Price: $2,995,000

Year Built: 1905

Renovation Date: 2017

Footprint: 2 bedrooms, 2 baths

From the Agent: "This West Village co-op will have owners feeling like they’re living in a fairy tale! The main entrance spills into a foyer with an adjacent bathroom. The primary bedroom is also off the foyer, complete with an en suite bathroom, a sliding glass door, and a Juliet balcony. The aforementioned foyer has an entrance to the second bedroom, which has northern exposures. But the heart of the unit, and where it really shines, is in the main living and dining space, which is shared with the kitchen. The entire space has an airy, rustic ambiance, punctuated by the barrel-vaulted brick ceilings. There are also wide-plank hardwood floors, oversized windows, and multiple Juliet balconies. The space features an abundance of exposed brick, along with a custom kitchen with marble, stainless-steel appliances, and a huge center island."

The home is one of 14 units in a former warehouse topped with a roof deck.

Three exposures bring ample natural light into the space.

The striking barrel-vaulted ceilings reach 14 feet high.

Following a ban in 2015, woodburning fireplaces have become rare in NYC.

Multiple Juliet balconies line the exterior of the home.

131 Perry Street 3B in New York, New York, is currently listed for $2,995,000 by Lindsay Barton Barrett, Taylor Schultz, Christopher Mohr, and Caroline Kasey of Douglas Elliman.

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.