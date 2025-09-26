Barrel-Vaulted Brick Ceilings Cap This $3M West Village Apartment

Renovation Date: 2017

Footprint: 2 bedrooms, 2 baths

From the Agent: "This West Village co-op will have owners feeling like they’re living in a fairy tale! The main entrance spills into a foyer with an adjacent bathroom. The primary bedroom is also off the foyer, complete with an en suite bathroom, a sliding glass door, and a Juliet balcony. The aforementioned foyer has an entrance to the second bedroom, which has northern exposures. But the heart of the unit, and where it really shines, is in the main living and dining space, which is shared with the kitchen. The entire space has an airy, rustic ambiance, punctuated by the barrel-vaulted brick ceilings. There are also wide-plank hardwood floors, oversized windows, and multiple Juliet balconies. The space features an abundance of exposed brick, along with a custom kitchen with marble, stainless-steel appliances, and a huge center island."