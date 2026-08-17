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Nicknamed the Barcode House, This Steely Munich Home Rings Up for €10MView 17 Photos

Nicknamed the Barcode House, This Steely Munich Home Rings Up for €10M

MVRDV combined nine visually distinct units to form a multifaceted home surrounded by gardens and apple orchard.
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Location: Sohnckestraße 6A, 81479, Munich, Germany

Price: €10,000,000 (approximately $11,408,400 USD)

Architect: MVRDV

Year: 2005

Footprint: 11,840 square feet (6 Beds, 4 Baths)

From the Agent: "In the south of Munich, on the quiet Prinz-Ludwigs-Höhe in Solln, the Barcode House stands as an architectural statement that consistently defies convention. From the outside, the ensemble appears like an abstract code: nine vertical ‘strips’ that coalesce into a clear, almost graphic silhouette. Each of these structures has its own materiality—stainless steel, wood, polycarbonate, glass—and thus its own character. Sometimes cool and industrial, sometimes warm and artisanal. The architecture follows a programmatic logic: each ‘barcode line’ represents a function, made visible through its external appearance. The interiors are conceived as a sequence—a modern interpretation of the classic enfilade—and alternate between spacious, open areas and intimate retreats. Each section has its own distinct atmosphere: from the loft-like studio with its industrial clarity to cozy, almost villa-like zones. Materials, lighting, and proportions vary deliberately, creating a dynamic living experience. The property—spacious and park-like with mature trees—extends the architecture into the landscape. Garden spaces, an orchard meadow with apple trees, terraces, and outdoor areas are integral parts of the concept. At the same time, the connection to the city remains intact—a typical tension in Munich: urban accessibility, yet an almost rural atmosphere."

Nicknamed the Barcode House, This Steely Munich Home Rings Up for €10M - Photo 1 of 16 -
The residence is made up of nine individual units, each with its own distinct exterior identity. When viewed as a whole, they evoke the impression of a barcode, hence the home’s name.

The residence is made up of nine individual units, each with its own distinct exterior identity. When viewed as a whole, they evoke the impression of a barcode, hence the home’s name.

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Nicknamed the Barcode House, This Steely Munich Home Rings Up for €10M - Photo 3 of 16 -
Nicknamed the Barcode House, This Steely Munich Home Rings Up for €10M - Photo 4 of 16 -
While each unit’s exterior reads as visually distinct, the interior consists of a sequence of open, flowing spaces.&nbsp;

While each unit’s exterior reads as visually distinct, the interior consists of a sequence of open, flowing spaces. 

Nicknamed the Barcode House, This Steely Munich Home Rings Up for €10M - Photo 6 of 16 -
Nicknamed the Barcode House, This Steely Munich Home Rings Up for €10M - Photo 7 of 16 -
Each of the home’s distinct "strips" defines a different interior program.

Each of the home’s distinct "strips" defines a different interior program.

Nicknamed the Barcode House, This Steely Munich Home Rings Up for €10M - Photo 9 of 16 -
Nicknamed the Barcode House, This Steely Munich Home Rings Up for €10M - Photo 10 of 16 -
Nicknamed the Barcode House, This Steely Munich Home Rings Up for €10M - Photo 11 of 16 -
The residence was designed by MVRDV, a global practice founded in Rotterdam with a body of work that spans large-scale architectural projects and urban planning.

The residence was designed by MVRDV, a global practice founded in Rotterdam with a body of work that spans large-scale architectural projects and urban planning.

MVRDV chose to use timber for the home’s structure instead of concrete, which would have been more conventional but less sustainable.&nbsp;

MVRDV chose to use timber for the home’s structure instead of concrete, which would have been more conventional but less sustainable. 

Nicknamed the Barcode House, This Steely Munich Home Rings Up for €10M - Photo 14 of 16 -
Nicknamed the Barcode House, This Steely Munich Home Rings Up for €10M - Photo 15 of 16 -
The property is located in Prinz Ludwigs-Höhe, a leafy, upscale neighborhood in southern Munich.&nbsp;

The property is located in Prinz Ludwigs-Höhe, a leafy, upscale neighborhood in southern Munich. 

Sohnckestraße 6A, 81479 in Munich, Germany, is currently listed for €10,000,000 by Dr. Olaf Schwarz and Valerie Schroeter at Fantastic Frank.

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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