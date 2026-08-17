Nicknamed the Barcode House, This Steely Munich Home Rings Up for €10M
Location: Sohnckestraße 6A, 81479, Munich, Germany
Price: €10,000,000 (approximately $11,408,400 USD)
Architect: MVRDV
Year: 2005
Footprint: 11,840 square feet (6 Beds, 4 Baths)
From the Agent: "In the south of Munich, on the quiet Prinz-Ludwigs-Höhe in Solln, the Barcode House stands as an architectural statement that consistently defies convention. From the outside, the ensemble appears like an abstract code: nine vertical ‘strips’ that coalesce into a clear, almost graphic silhouette. Each of these structures has its own materiality—stainless steel, wood, polycarbonate, glass—and thus its own character. Sometimes cool and industrial, sometimes warm and artisanal. The architecture follows a programmatic logic: each ‘barcode line’ represents a function, made visible through its external appearance. The interiors are conceived as a sequence—a modern interpretation of the classic enfilade—and alternate between spacious, open areas and intimate retreats. Each section has its own distinct atmosphere: from the loft-like studio with its industrial clarity to cozy, almost villa-like zones. Materials, lighting, and proportions vary deliberately, creating a dynamic living experience. The property—spacious and park-like with mature trees—extends the architecture into the landscape. Garden spaces, an orchard meadow with apple trees, terraces, and outdoor areas are integral parts of the concept. At the same time, the connection to the city remains intact—a typical tension in Munich: urban accessibility, yet an almost rural atmosphere."
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.
Sohnckestraße 6A, 81479 in Munich, Germany, is currently listed for €10,000,000 by Dr. Olaf Schwarz and Valerie Schroeter at Fantastic Frank.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.