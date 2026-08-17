Nicknamed the Barcode House, This Steely Munich Home Rings Up for €10M

Year: 2005

Footprint: 11,840 square feet (6 Beds, 4 Baths)

From the Agent: "In the south of Munich, on the quiet Prinz-Ludwigs-Höhe in Solln, the Barcode House stands as an architectural statement that consistently defies convention. From the outside, the ensemble appears like an abstract code: nine vertical ‘strips’ that coalesce into a clear, almost graphic silhouette. Each of these structures has its own materiality—stainless steel, wood, polycarbonate, glass—and thus its own character. Sometimes cool and industrial, sometimes warm and artisanal. The architecture follows a programmatic logic: each ‘barcode line’ represents a function, made visible through its external appearance. The interiors are conceived as a sequence—a modern interpretation of the classic enfilade—and alternate between spacious, open areas and intimate retreats. Each section has its own distinct atmosphere: from the loft-like studio with its industrial clarity to cozy, almost villa-like zones. Materials, lighting, and proportions vary deliberately, creating a dynamic living experience. The property—spacious and park-like with mature trees—extends the architecture into the landscape. Garden spaces, an orchard meadow with apple trees, terraces, and outdoor areas are integral parts of the concept. At the same time, the connection to the city remains intact—a typical tension in Munich: urban accessibility, yet an almost rural atmosphere."