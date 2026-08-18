The Green Roof of This Australian Home Is Basically a Neighborhood Park

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: "At the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in Northcote, the Bank Street House reimagines the suburban home through its modest scale and generous engagement with both landscape and community. The project replaces a structurally compromised two-story dwelling that was both spatially inefficient and visually overbearing within a streetscape of modest, single-story houses. The clients, a couple with three young children, sought a larger garden, an environmentally responsive home, and a stronger connection to the cul-de-sac, which transforms each afternoon and weekend into a lively communal space animated by neighborhood children. In response, the new house is a compact, single-story dwelling with a large, habitable green roof that effectively doubles the site’s usable outdoor space. From above, the entire site now reads as a continuous, expansive garden.

"The front facade aligns with neighboring dwellings, folding gently to frame the court and stepping down to meet the footpath. This gesture transforms the roof into an extension of the public realm, blurring the threshold between public and private space and allowing the informal play of the court to extend up onto the house itself.

"To accommodate the functions of the former two-story dwelling within a smaller envelope, the plan is compact and efficient. Organized in a dumbbell configuration, four modest rooms sit between two living zones, one oriented toward the rear garden, the other addressing the street. The street-facing living space is multifunctional, operating as lounge, library, study, entry gallery, and occasional sleeping area for children’s sleepovers. Slightly sunken below ground, it achieves privacy without sacrificing light or outlook.