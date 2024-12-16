SubscribeSign In
1,763 Pounds of Rock Help Cool This Bangkok Flat
1,763 Pounds of Rock Help Cool This Bangkok Flat

Architect Peeraya Suphasidh uses natural materials with high thermal mass to craft a serene home in the tropical capital.
Text by
Photos by
Pompanit Intapat
When a client asked Peeraya Suphasidh to redesign this 1,711-square-foot condo apartment in central Bangkok, the architect wasn’t just concerned with aesthetics.

Renovations Home Tours