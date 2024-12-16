1,763 Pounds of Rock Help Cool This Bangkok Flat
Architect Peeraya Suphasidh uses natural materials with high thermal mass to craft a serene home in the tropical capital.
Text by
Photos by
Pompanit Intapat
When a client asked Peeraya Suphasidh to redesign this 1,711-square-foot condo apartment in central Bangkok, the architect wasn’t just concerned with aesthetics.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Published