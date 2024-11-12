SubscribeSign In
Baltimore’s Tight-Knit Design Scene Is Thriving

Baltimore’s Tight-Knit Design Scene Is Thriving

The creative director of a cafe, shop, and guesthouse that champions local makers points to his favorite objects coming out of Charm City.
Text by
Illustrations by

This story is part of our annual look at the state of American design. This year, we’re highlighting work that shines through an acrimonious moment—and makes the case for optimism.

Decades ago, John Waters and his merry band of Dreamlanders put Charm City on the map with their trash-into-treasure brand of DIY filmmaking, but Baltimore’s contributions to visual and material culture also include some of today’s most influential and accomplished painters, sculptors, and designers. "Baltimore sees art in everything and understands its value in enriching our day-to-day lives. It’s a city of artists," says Shawn Chopra, cofounder and creative director of the city’s beloved design retail resource Good Neighbor.

Chopra and his wife moved to Baltimore in 2011. "We built a beautiful and diverse community of friends and connections and fell in love with the city and its people," he says. They delved into the city’s design traditions, beginning with Maryland’s history of forestry, woodworking, and carpentry. They also studied local modernist landmarks, including a pair of Mies van der Rohe buildings. They opened their shop in 2019 and then a Guesthouse hotel three years later, which they filled with locally made furnishings. "The beauty of Baltimore’s design scene is that it is connected and collaborative," Chopra says. And he’s wowed by the "immense amount of woodworkers, filmmakers, painters, ceramicists, upholsterers, vintage collectors, chefs, gardeners, and architects the city has."

Shawn Chopra’s picks
Bongo Stool by Asé Design Studio
Bongo Stool by Asé Design Studio
Bongo Stool by Asé Design Studio
Shop
Sorrel Telephone Chair for Otras Formas by Malcolm Majer
Sorrel Telephone Chair for Otras Formas by Malcolm Majer
Steel, tinted maple, glass, and linoleum. Dimensions: 30.5" W, 23" D, 33" H
Shop
Roslin Dresser by Crump & Kwash
Roslin Dresser by Crump & Kwash
Features both solid wood and laminate construction; low-VOC acrylic or hand-oiled finish; sustainably sourced leather-wrapped drawer fronts; premium, full extension, soft-close drawer slides; solid maple, dove-tailed drawer boxes; and solid brass pulls, each featuring a polished gemstone.
Shop
Odd Fellow No. 1 Table by Luke Works
Odd Fellow No. 1 Table by Luke Works
Sculptural side table from the Odd Fellows collection. Made of hemp, lime, cherry, navy milk paint, with natural tung oil and wax finish. Dimensions: 11" W, 1 9" D, 24" H
Shop
The Abbey Desk by Area Fabrication
The Abbey Desk by Area Fabrication
The Abbey desk is meticulously handcrafted from ash, walnut, and red oak using only power tools and heavy machinery.
Shop
Model 02 Side Table by Koba
Model 02 Side Table by Koba
Model 02 is a standout piece with the ability to subtly transform the space around it. Its minimalist and mischievous aesthetic adds a delightful personality and styling to any room. Dimensions: 22" W, 22" D, 21.5" H
Shop
Untitled Painting by Emma Childs
Untitled Painting by Emma Childs
Acrylic on canvas, 2024. Dimensions: 24" W, 24" H
Shop
Indigo Misaki Pendant by La Loupe
Indigo Misaki Pendant by La Loupe
A limited edition of La Loupe’s Misaki pendant lamps, in collaboration with Blue Light Junctions. Hand-dyed with locally sourced natural indigo. The hand-folded lampshade made of laminated linen fabric provides a bright, yet soft ambient light with an extra flow of down lighting.
Shop

We love the products we feature and hope you do, too. If you buy something through a link on the site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Return to "Meet the New American Design Capitals"

Published

Topics

Profiles

Get the Pro Newsletter

What’s new in the design world? Stay up to date with our essential dispatches for design professionals.