Baltimore’s Tight-Knit Design Scene Is Thriving

Decades ago, John Waters and his merry band of Dreamlanders put Charm City on the map with their trash-into-treasure brand of DIY filmmaking, but Baltimore’s contributions to visual and material culture also include some of today’s most influential and accomplished painters, sculptors, and designers. "Baltimore sees art in everything and understands its value in enriching our day-to-day lives. It’s a city of artists," says Shawn Chopra, cofounder and creative director of the city’s beloved design retail resource Good Neighbor.

Chopra and his wife moved to Baltimore in 2011. "We built a beautiful and diverse community of friends and connections and fell in love with the city and its people," he says. They delved into the city’s design traditions, beginning with Maryland’s history of forestry, woodworking, and carpentry. They also studied local modernist landmarks, including a pair of Mies van der Rohe buildings. They opened their shop in 2019 and then a Guesthouse hotel three years later, which they filled with locally made furnishings. "The beauty of Baltimore’s design scene is that it is connected and collaborative," Chopra says. And he’s wowed by the "immense amount of woodworkers, filmmakers, painters, ceramicists, upholsterers, vintage collectors, chefs, gardeners, and architects the city has."