In Baltimore, a Beautifully Restored 19th-Century Row House Asks $325k
Location: 806 Leadenhall St, Baltimore, Maryland
Price: $325,000
Year Built: 1852
Renovation Date: 2023
Renovation Architect: Logan Mahaffey, SM+P Architects
Footprint: 1,131 square feet (two bedrooms, two baths)
From the Agent: "Welcome to 806 Leadenhall in historic Otterbein. Built in 1852 and redesigned by its owner-architect with a midcentury-modern aesthetic, this home is full of thoughtful details. White oak floors span the first level, leading to a beautifully appointed kitchen with striking arched brickwork over the cooktop. The kitchen features seamless built-in appliances, honed marble countertops with an integrated drain board, hardwood accents, and a farmhouse sink complete with sink skirt. The living area boasts an exposed brick fireplace (nonworking but visually striking) and opens to a spacious patio, shaded by a large tree. A casement window opens onto a private rooftop terrace. Otterbein is a historic neighborhood offering the perfect mix of tranquility and urban convenience. With tree-lined streets, restored 19th-century brick row homes, and pocket parks, it feels like a peaceful retreat while only being a few blocks from the Inner Harbor, Federal Hill, and top restaurants."
Cover photo by Frazier Springfield
806 Leadenhall Street in Baltimore, Maryland is currently listed for $325,000 by Amanda Dukehart of Compass.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.