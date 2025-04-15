SubscribeSign In
In Baltimore, a Beautifully Restored 19th-Century Row House Asks $325kView 11 Photos

In Baltimore, a Beautifully Restored 19th-Century Row House Asks $325k

Owner and architect Logan Mahaffey refreshed the compact, three-story home’s kitchen, bathrooms, and wall finishes while preserving its charming staircase and brickwork.
Text by
View 11 Photos

Location: 806 Leadenhall St, Baltimore, Maryland

Price: $325,000

Year Built: 1852

Renovation Date: 2023

Renovation Architect: Logan Mahaffey, SM+P Architects

Footprint: 1,131 square feet (two bedrooms, two baths)

From the Agent: "Welcome to 806 Leadenhall in historic Otterbein. Built in 1852 and redesigned by its owner-architect with a midcentury-modern aesthetic, this home is full of thoughtful details. White oak floors span the first level, leading to a beautifully appointed kitchen with striking arched brickwork over the cooktop. The kitchen features seamless built-in appliances, honed marble countertops with an integrated drain board, hardwood accents, and a farmhouse sink complete with sink skirt. The living area boasts an exposed brick fireplace (nonworking but visually striking) and opens to a spacious patio, shaded by a large tree. A casement window opens onto a private rooftop terrace. Otterbein is a historic neighborhood offering the perfect mix of tranquility and urban convenience. With tree-lined streets, restored 19th-century brick row homes, and pocket parks, it feels like a peaceful retreat while only being a few blocks from the Inner Harbor, Federal Hill, and top restaurants."

The first-level living area has white oak floors and a nonworking fireplace with a brick surround.

The first-level living area has white oak floors and a nonworking fireplace with a brick surround.

In Baltimore, a Beautifully Restored 19th-Century Row House Asks $325k - Photo 2 of 10 -
In Baltimore, a Beautifully Restored 19th-Century Row House Asks $325k - Photo 3 of 10 -
In Baltimore, a Beautifully Restored 19th-Century Row House Asks $325k - Photo 4 of 10 -
The kitchen island has movable cabinetry that allows it to accommodate up to four seats.

The kitchen island has movable cabinetry that allows it to accommodate up to four seats.

The hinged counter hides a staircase that leads down to the basement.

The hinged counter hides a staircase that leads down to the basement.

In Baltimore, a Beautifully Restored 19th-Century Row House Asks $325k - Photo 7 of 10 -
In Baltimore, a Beautifully Restored 19th-Century Row House Asks $325k - Photo 8 of 10 -
The third floor is home to the primary bedroom and bathroom.

The third floor is home to the primary bedroom and bathroom.

In Baltimore, a Beautifully Restored 19th-Century Row House Asks $325k - Photo 10 of 10 -

Cover photo by Frazier Springfield

806 Leadenhall Street in Baltimore, Maryland is currently listed for $325,000 by Amanda Dukehart of Compass.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.