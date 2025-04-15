From the Agent: "Welcome to 806 Leadenhall in historic Otterbein. Built in 1852 and redesigned by its owner-architect with a midcentury-modern aesthetic, this home is full of thoughtful details. White oak floors span the first level, leading to a beautifully appointed kitchen with striking arched brickwork over the cooktop. The kitchen features seamless built-in appliances, honed marble countertops with an integrated drain board, hardwood accents, and a farmhouse sink complete with sink skirt. The living area boasts an exposed brick fireplace (nonworking but visually striking) and opens to a spacious patio, shaded by a large tree. A casement window opens onto a private rooftop terrace. Otterbein is a historic neighborhood offering the perfect mix of tranquility and urban convenience. With tree-lined streets, restored 19th-century brick row homes, and pocket parks, it feels like a peaceful retreat while only being a few blocks from the Inner Harbor, Federal Hill, and top restaurants."