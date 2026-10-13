Take Me Home to the Old Ballgame

In March, when 31-year-old David Trusty moved into an apartment in Stadium Lofts in Indianapolis, he didn’t know the new digs just a short bike ride from work also came with a window onto his family’s baseball past. His great-grandfather played first base for the city’s minor league team just before the franchise began playing in what was a then-new ballpark in 1931; and afterward, he played in the stadium for a community league. "When my grandparents heard I was living here, they were elated and told me about how he played with the Indianapolis Indians for a short while, and later played ball right here," says Trusty. Trusty lives in a section of the building that once offered premier seating behind home plate in Bush Stadium, originally named Perry Stadium. His apartment features lofty 21-foot ceilings, exposed ductwork, and large picture windows that overlook the old diamond and the field beyond—a fan-shaped expanse of green that now includes pickleball courts and grilling stations. He keeps his bike in a designated storage room in what had been a dugout. The apartment complex opened in 2013 and, while Trusty’s past connection to the place is remarkable, the idea of living in an old ballpark may be less unusual in short order. In fact, a proposed development in Columbus, Ohio, may likewise add housing as it retains the historic character of another 1930s-era ballpark, Cooper Stadium. And as it turns out, as cities fund new stadiums elsewhere, defunct ones are being eyed more frequently as prime real estate for redevelopment and a greater focus of urban planning.

Indianapolis’s Bush Stadium, originally called Perry Stadium, opened in 1931.

Indianapolis resident David Trusty’s apartment at Stadium Lofts, formerly Bush Stadium, has a view over the baseball diamond.

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Extra innings In San Francisco, a long-awaited and widely publicized redevelopment of Candlestick Park, where the Giants and 49ers once played, finally broke ground in September after years of revisions (not to mention scandal and controversy). Plans now include nearly three million square feet of commercial space and 7,200 housing units, with roughly a third designated as affordable. Across the bay, similar plans are underway at the 112-acre Oakland Coliseum site, which was home to the Athletics from 1968 to 2024. And in Southern California, the recent demolition of Qualcomm Stadium, where the Padres and the Chargers played for several decades, will make space for a mixed-use development anchored around San Diego State University’s new Snapdragon Stadium, opened in 2022. In Salt Lake City, a minor league stadium where the triple-A Salt Lake Bees had played since it opened in 1994 is being turned into Ballpark NEXT, a mixed-use development with affordable housing and on-site amenities. (The team had in fact been playing here since 1928, in another stadium on the same site that was razed in 1993 to make way for the new venue; ahead of last year’s season, the franchise moved from their century-old home turf to a brand-new stadium 20 miles away.) To create a proposal, which was approved in December of 2025, architecture firm Perkins & Will considered three key questions the city was facing: Can another team take over? Should the stadium be preserved or partially preserved and repurposed? Or should it be razed altogether to clear the 14-acre site for something new? "Smith’s Ballpark is just over three decades old, it’s no Fenway Park or Wrigley Field," says the project’s lead designer, Marc Asnis. "But it is an iconic local landmark. I mean, the neighborhood itself is literally called Ballpark."

Architecture firm Perkins & Will created a plan to turn a minor league stadium in Salt Lake City into a mixed-use housing development that will partly preserve the original structure.

Community input helped point to preservation and reuse, and early stakeholder discussions raised the idea of turning it into an entertainment venue. Market assessments for the greater Salt Lake region suggested a need for a 9,000-seat venue, about 6,000 seats fewer than the old stadium had. The designers want to preserve the structure enough and still accommodate the smaller crowd, retain the unobstructed views of the Wasatch Mountains, and design a whole new building scheme with a cantilevered roof plane extending outward from the front and a glass curtain wall in place of the concrete masonry facade. The designers are also planning development into the surrounding neighborhood, supported by $100 million in public-private investment. Given that the stadium will only be used at certain times and could impede pedestrian movement, the plan features platting with more porosity to improve walkability and neighborhood connection. "You have to think about the spectator experience, and everyday life," Asnis says. "So, we wanted to open up the site’s edges and create public spaces and pedestrian paths, for event days but also for kids to play youth soccer, for people to drink coffee outdoors." Weighing the odds

The idea of repurposing stadiums and their sites is cropping up in many other communities too, says Toccarra Nicole Thomas, an urban planning expert with nonprofit Smart Growth America. "Attendance is declining at old stadiums, and teams and fans always want the shiny new thing and there’s always money for that," she says. "But there’s very little money for redevelopment or maintenance or refurbishing, and a lot of times, it’s just easier and cheaper to tear down and rebuild." Bush Stadium, in Indianapolis, barely escaped the wrecking ball itself thanks to its cherished local history. For a few decades, the venue had hosted Negro League Baseball—in fact, Hank Aaron played shortstop for the Indianapolis Clowns for three months there in 1952, before his debut in the major leagues two years later. Until 1996, it was home to the Triple-A Indians, which moved to the brand-new Victory Stadium downtown, a few miles away. The rest of the story follows a somewhat familiar pattern of decline with older stadiums that outlive their original purposes: the old ballpark was used briefly as a dirt racetrack and, later, from 2008 to 2011, a storage site for cars amassed through the federal "Cash for Clunkers" program. By then, the city was already weighing the possibility of tearing it down and selling the 15-acre site because the ballpark had become a financial liability and an eyesore. Preservationists advocated to save it and, as part of a compromise, the city transferred the deed to Indiana Landmarks. Subject to several conditions, the nonprofit then sold it for one dollar to Core Redevelopment, which specializes in repurposing historic buildings into market-ready rental housing, and then managing them. The developer oversaw the $14 million transformation, which was largely subsidized by the city.

The Houston Astrodome, where the Astros played from 1965 to 1999, is sitting unused. Harris County, Texas, has plans to turn it into a mixed-use development.

Much larger negotiations are currently anticipated in Harris County, Texas, where Smart Growth America and the National Association of Counties consulted on long-standing and often-revised redevelopment plans for the Houston Astrodome. When it first opened in 1965, it was the world’s first fully enclosed, air-conditioned stadium, but it was last used in 2005 to shelter Hurricane Katrina evacuees. The current Gensler-designed plan calls for integrating the stadium into a mixed-use development that would include office and retail space, museums and exhibits, and a 12,000-seat arena for events like the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Estimated at $840 million, the project is a partnership between the county and the Astrodome Conservancy, another historic preservation nonprofit. The organization says more than half the cost for the commercial development would need to come from private investment. When the partners released a request for information in August of 2026, they received dozens of inquiries from experienced developers across the country. "You have leverage when you go to the table," says Thomas, referring to municipalities. "Sometimes developers say they’ll bring X number of jobs and tax revenue, but you have to really dig into the details. If you need a thousand jobs and it’s all financed with tax bonds or sales taxes, the community is footing the bill. And you definitely don’t want to mortgage the future of your community for something that doesn’t align with it."

High-stakes play Thomas’s office at the Smart Growth America headquarters in Washington, D.C., is not far from the lingering remains of RFK Stadium. The venue, which hosted its first NFL game in 1961 when the home team narrowly lost to the New York Giants, has been sitting vacant since 2019. Its phased demolition is expected to finish this month. Earlier in the year, in June, the city released a draft proposal for a major mixed-use development on the 180-acre site that would include a new stadium President Trump characteristically wants named in his honor. The project is estimated to cost $3.8 billion, with approximately $2.7 billion in private financing from the Washington Commanders and $1.1 billion in public funding. The proposal includes retail and commercial space, parks, a riverwalk, and about 6,000 residential units, around 30 percent of which are designated for affordable housing. Despite the affordable housing commitment though, the plan has prompted concerns about displacement and gentrification from local residents and community advocates.

"On paper, a project may look like a grand slam," says Thomas. "You can have these beautiful renderings but sometimes the math just doesn’t quite work out, things suddenly change, and community members get left in the dark."

Opened in 1961, RFK Stadium has been sitting vacant since 2019.

A rendering of the new stadium includes retail and commercial space, and roughly 6,000 residential units.

"You have to think about the spectator experience, and everyday life." —Marc Asnis, urban designer In California, the Candlestick Park proposal has been met with years of pushback over concerns about displacement, delayed community benefits, and environmental justice issues with its location adjacent to Hunters Point Naval Shipyard, one of the nation’s largest Superfund sites. In Oakland, community concerns include the privatization of public land, displacement of local residents, and the project’s long-term feasibility. The San Diego overhaul has also faced opposition around public land-use issues, a rapid approval process, and increased traffic. Regardless, if done right, Thomas sees enormous positive potential in the growing stadium- and stadium site-redevelopment trend. "At the end of the day, these projects really can be great opportunities for community members, developers, and property owners," she says. "But there has to be a win-win mentality instead of a zero-sum mentality. It’s not like it is in sports, it’s not one team against the other."

Heading for home The proposed major long-term redevelopment plans in places like Houston, the Bay Area, and Southern California clearly face challenges that the relatively smaller two-year Stadium Lofts conversion project simply did not. But the Indianapolis undertaking did face substantial hurdles—designing an apartment complex around an old diamond is no trot around the bases. "The building was boomerang-shaped so there was a lot going on structure-wise," says Nick Zimmerman, principal of local firm Heartland Design. "We needed to preserve the main entry section, which extended beyond the rest of the front facade. We had to tear out some remaining grandstands, align windows with floor-lines, and design around support columns. It was like a 3D puzzle trying to fit new apartment levels into the grandstands, and we had to customize more units than we anticipated since even the same models were set around this arching curve."

The project did retain the exterior façade, the lobby area, and offices above; the center grandstands, roof, and field layout; and the original outfield wall. Other elements were recreated, like the base path, pitcher’s mound, and "vintage" scoreboard. The press box was unfortunately unsalvageable so a new one was constructed in its likeness. The design created three levels of apartments into the remaining grandstands section with black chain-link fencing enclosing the small balconies to further mimic the ballpark aesthetic. The complex now includes around 140 units, a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments. A comparable number was added to an adjacent structure in a subsequent project phase.

Candlestick Park in San Francisco was demolished in 2015.

The new development, which just broke ground, trades out the stadium for commercial space and 7,200 housing units.

As far as preservation-oriented stadium-to-housing conversions, striking the right balance between past and future is paramount—and Zimmerman suggests planning with room for modification. "The metrics will change, so some flexibility should be built into the plan," he says. "It’s far different than other adaptive-reuse and infill projects [aimed at adding housing stock]." Indeed, stadiums are a whole other ballgame than office-to-apartment conversions, or turning "dead malls" into mixed-use housing communities, because of their unique and enduring community ties. Board room meetings or shopping sprees simply aren’t the same as seeing your team play at the home field—and with each season, win or lose, stadiums become living records of civic spirit. David Trusty certainly appreciates that his address in Indianapolis retains that spirit; even without knowing about his family ties to the place, it’s a big reason why he moved in. "There are artifacts and old photos all over the place," he says. "You can see the old rafters and metalwork, and when it rains, it’s amazing—you hear it hitting the tin roof that used to cover the grandstands. You definitely feel like you’re living in an old baseball stadium."