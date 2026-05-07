This $6.5M Malibu Home Is Straight Out of a Sci-Fi Movie
Location: 2540 Cayman Road, Malibu, California
Price: $6,495,000
Year Built: 2024
Designer: Amit Apel of Apel Design
Footprint: 3,100 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2 baths)
Lot Size: 2.23 Acres
From the Agent: "The Aviator House, an acclaimed architectural marvel set above the coastline in one of Malibu’s most commanding vantage points, presents a rare blend of architectural scale, privacy, and uninterrupted panoramic views. Expansive walls of glass frame sweeping vistas across the Pacific and the Santa Monica Mountains, while the interiors unfold through bright, open living spaces designed for seamless indoor/outdoor living. Clean modern finishes, refined materials, and a strong architectural presence create a residence that is both striking and livable."
2540 Cayman Road in Malibu, California, is currently listed for $6,495,000 by Ernie Carswell & Associates of Sotheby's International Realty - Beverly Hills Brokerage.
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TopicsReal Estate
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