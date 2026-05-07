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This $6.5M Malibu Home Is Straight Out of a Sci-Fi MovieView 13 Photos

This $6.5M Malibu Home Is Straight Out of a Sci-Fi Movie

The geometric residence by Apel Design has big ocean views, a putting green, and a triangular pool.
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Location: 2540 Cayman Road, Malibu, California

Price: $6,495,000

Year Built: 2024

Designer: Amit Apel of Apel Design

Footprint: 3,100 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 2.23 Acres

From the Agent: "The Aviator House, an acclaimed architectural marvel set above the coastline in one of Malibu’s most commanding vantage points, presents a rare blend of architectural scale, privacy, and uninterrupted panoramic views. Expansive walls of glass frame sweeping vistas across the Pacific and the Santa Monica Mountains, while the interiors unfold through bright, open living spaces designed for seamless indoor/outdoor living. Clean modern finishes, refined materials, and a strong architectural presence create a residence that is both striking and livable."

LED light strips line the arches that lead to the entryway.

LED light strips line the arches that lead to the entryway.

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Huge glass sliders open this bedroom to a deck with ocean views.

Huge glass sliders open this bedroom to a deck with ocean views.

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The partially shaded lower patio includes an outdoor kitchen and a dining area.

The partially shaded lower patio includes an outdoor kitchen and a dining area.

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A sunken firepit is located to the right of the pool.

A sunken firepit is located to the right of the pool.

2540 Cayman Road in Malibu, California, is currently listed for $6,495,000 by Ernie Carswell & Associates of Sotheby's International Realty - Beverly Hills Brokerage.

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Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

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