This $6.5M Malibu Home Is Straight Out of a Sci-Fi Movie

From the Agent: "The Aviator House, an acclaimed architectural marvel set above the coastline in one of Malibu’s most commanding vantage points, presents a rare blend of architectural scale, privacy, and uninterrupted panoramic views. Expansive walls of glass frame sweeping vistas across the Pacific and the Santa Monica Mountains, while the interiors unfold through bright, open living spaces designed for seamless indoor/outdoor living. Clean modern finishes, refined materials, and a strong architectural presence create a residence that is both striking and livable."