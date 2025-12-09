One of Gregory Ain’s Experimental Midcentury Homes Lists in L.A. for $1.6M

SubscribeSign In
The revamped 1947 unit is part of the landmark Avenel Cooperative Housing Project, and it still has its original sliding walls and hardware.
Location: 2845 1/2 Avenel Street, Los Angeles, California

Price: $1,595,000

Year Built: 1947

Architect: Gregory Ain

Renovation Year: 2022

Footprint: 1,114 square feet (3 bed, 1 bath)

Lot Size: 0.7 acres

From the Listing: "It is quite possible that Gregory Ain’s early youth spent at the Llano del Rio, an experimental farming colony in Antelope Valley, may have influenced his later ideas as an architect. At Avenel, 10 families pooled their resources to sign on to Ain’s social experiment. The 10 ingeniously designed units are laid out in two identical rows, and integrate both private and public spaces. Each unit has a front patio and a rear patio that opens up to western facing views. Inside, Ain’s signature sliding walls can be opened or closed depending on need. The most recent renovation was by the owner, Alexsey Antonov along with artist Nora Shields. White oak built-ins in each of the three bedrooms (one can double as a den), are designed for multiple storage uses such as books and other objects. The sliding doors and the doorknobs and pulls for the linen closets are original to the property. The residence includes three bedrooms, one bathroom, an attached one-car garage at the front of the building, and an extra spot for guests."

Learn more about Gregory Ain’s Avenel Cooperative Housing Project on Dwell.

The Los Angeles home is one of 10 units designed by Gregory Aim in 1947.&nbsp;

The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.&nbsp;

The home’s third bedroom doubles as a den.&nbsp;

The unit still has its original sliding walls, which allow the spaces to be reconfigured.&nbsp;

The back patio opens to western-facing views.&nbsp;

Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer and editorial strategist based in Los Angeles where she covers architecture, design, culture, and travel. Reach out: www.gracebernard.com

Published

Topics

Real Estate

