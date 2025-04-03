You Can Plug This $19K Backyard Office Into an Outlet

Welcome to Prefab Profiles, an ongoing series of interviews with people transforming how we build houses. From prefab tiny houses and modular cabin kits to entire homes ready to ship, their projects represent some of the best ideas in the industry. Do you know a prefab brand that should be on our radar? Get in touch! Founded in 2015 by CEO Duy Huynh, office furniture company Autonomous took its first foray into smart, tech-enabled designs with the launch of a standing desk on Kickstarter. From there, the company’s offerings expanded to include everything a remote or hybrid worker needs to run a well-equipped work-from-home operation, from ergonomic chairs, to 3D-printed slides, to AI supercomputers. More recently, Autonomous introduced an entire workspace, a plug-and-play backyard office called the WorkPod. Here, company product manager Brody Slade explains more about the new prefab office and what sets it apart from other workspaces you could put in your backyard.

Autonomous, which started in 2015 by making office furniture, now offers a backyard office called the WorkPod, a tiny modular workspace that can be customized.

What does your base model cost and what does that pricing include? The base model WorkPod is priced at $18,900, offering a gross floor area of 102 square feet. This includes a modular, eco-conscious design, delivered in three large crates with all components and tools for self-installation. We prioritize sustainable materials and efficient design to minimize environmental impact. The price covers the product itself, while shipping, tax, and professional installation are separate due to varying customer locations. We also offer smart-design options like integrated solar panel readiness and energy-efficient lighting.

The design, which emphasizes energy efficiency, includes weather-resistant siding, a single exterior plug to hook up the unit, and six adjustable foundation options to allow for simple installation.

What qualities make your prefab stand apart from the rest?

Rapid, Eco-Friendly Installation: Modular design with adjustable foundations allows quick setup on various terrain, minimizing site disruption and using sustainable foundation solutions.



Smart, Ready-to-Use Functionality: Built-in, energy-efficient electrical systems, optional smart ergonomic furniture, and advanced climate control ensure a plug-and-play workspace.



Sustainable Durability: Seven-layer walls provide superior soundproofing and climate control, utilizing recycled and renewable materials for enhanced longevity and reduced environmental footprint.

A standard WorkPod interior has a bookshelf and an electrical cabinet; a furnished model ships with a smart desk, ergonomic chair, filing cabinet, anti-fatigue mat, and cable tray.

Where is the prefab currently available? We ship our WorkPods across the contiguous U.S., leveraging a network of strategically located warehouses in California and New York to minimize transit distances and reduce our carbon footprint. We are exploring options to expand our reach sustainably.

Clad in structural timber, multi-layer plywood, honeycomb paper, and tempered glass, each WorkPod is soundproofed and thermally insulated.

Is your design currently pre-permitted in any U.S. municipalities? Based on our experience, the WorkPod is typically viewed as a shed rather than a permanent structure, since it is not built on a permanent foundation, doesn’t require hardwiring to an electrical system, and is less than 120 square feet. Because of these factors, a permit is typically not required. However, we always recommend that customers comply with regulations specific to their area.

The WorkPod foundation has a weight capacity of 2.9 tons.

Are there plans to expand to different parts of the country/world? We are actively expanding our reach across the U.S. and are exploring international markets. Our expansion strategy focuses on sustainable growth, incorporating eco-friendly manufacturing and logistics to minimize our environmental impact.

WorkPod’s foundation is engineered to work on slopes.

How long can a client expect the process to take after they put down a deposit? Upon receipt of full payment and if the WorkPod is in stock, we ensure rapid dispatch within two to four working days via private delivery services. We prioritize efficient logistics to minimize wait times and environmental impact.

The WorkPod can run battery-free for five hours and up to eight with battery power.

What aspects of an install do you manage? We provide comprehensive installation guidance. Customers are responsible for local permits and site preparation and installation, which can be DIY or contractor-led. We strongly advise adherence to local eco-building codes as well as other local regulations and codes.

The WorkPod is available in five designs ranging between 80 and 105 square feet. The lineup includes two models that switch between battery and solar power.