Yeah, Baby, Yeah: “Austin Powers” Is Full of Modernist Furniture Cameos

When Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery came out in 1997, the satirical spy movie introduced the world not just to lasting catchphrases like "Yeah, baby, yeah" and "Oh, behave," but also its loud, kitschy late-1960s universe devised by production designer Cynthia Charette. Though it wasn’t until the franchise’s second film, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, released 25 years ago on June 8, that the "shagadelic" world was fully realized by production designer Rusty Smith (who went on to work on Austin Powers in Goldmember). If you can look beyond the narrative ridiculousness and some of the more exaggerated references to midcentury style in the Austin Powers series, there’s some legit modernist design education to be had, thanks to set decorators Bob Kensinger (International Man of Mystery) and Sara Andrews (The Spy Who Shagged Me and Goldmember). Take, for instance, the multiple on-screen appearances of Studio65’s Bocca sofa, which resembles an oversize pair of lips, throughout the franchise. The avant-garde experimental collective of Italian architects and artists drew inspiration from Salvador Dali’s mid-1930s painting, Mae West’s Face which May be Used as a Surrealist Apartment, when they designed the loveseat for a fitness center in Milan in 1970. The sofa was produced by Italian furniture manufacturer Gufram and originally named Marilyn after the gym’s lipstick-loving owner, Marilyn Garosci, but it now goes by Bocca. It has since become a Pop art staple and was reissued by Heller in 2004.

The Bocca sofa by Italian avant-garde design collective Studio65 makes multiple appearances in the Austin Powers franchise. It’s also prominently featured on the poster for Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, which was released 25 years ago on June 8.

While the chairs in Dr. Evil’s lair are cartoonishly over-exaggerated, the material palette pulls from popular modernist chairs of the era made with black leather and chromed steel.