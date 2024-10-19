Open House Event: This Ever-Expanding L.A. Home Was 24 Years in the Making

Dwell’s Open House: Los Angeles event offers a rare opportunity to step inside three architecturally amazing homes on the east side. Read on for a peek at one of the projects our ticket holders are touring—and sign up for our newsletter to be the first to know about other upcoming Open House events. If homes are snapshots of our lives at a given point in time, architect couple Rebecca Rudolph and Colin Thompson’s Atwater Village house is a veritable archive of meaningful moments since they bought the property in 2000. It began as a rundown bungalow that was remarkable for all the things it lacked. Dating from the 1910s and clocking in at 500 square feet, the structure sat atop cinderblocks turned on their sides. Other than a tiny garage, the only thing on the mostly dirt lot was a single, bug-infested tree.

Colin Thompson and Rebecca Rudolph sit in their living room, which is filled with artworks by Jean Giraud, aka Mœbius, Emma Larsson, Sam Winston, Per Adolfsen, Geoff McFetridge, and others.

None of that mattered to the couple. "I remember our real estate agent asking us, ‘Are you sure you want to buy this house?’" Rebecca says. "But we were young, and our budget was under $150,000. This was under $150,000."

The couple with their dog, Mabel, at the custom bifold front door, which Rebecca designed inspired by the work of English artist Ron King, the founder of Circle Press. In addition to serving as the project’s co-architect with Rebecca, Colin was also the home’s builder.

Tearing it down and starting fresh wasn’t on their minds—or in their budget. "It was pretty shacky—a little thing in a big field," recalls Colin. "But we always thought we could add on to it."

Glass walls dissolve the barrier between indoors and out in the dining room.

In the 24 years since, Rebecca, a cofounder of the Los Angeles–based firm Design, Bitches, and Colin, a project architect at Gensler as well as a builder, have completely transformed the property, with Colin donning his contractor cap to do the lion’s share of the work himself.

Chairs by Thonet and Design Within Reach surround the Hay table in the dining room, which features encaustic floor tiles from Huguet in Mallorca. "The tiles got trapped in customs, but it was worth it," says Rebecca. "The floor connects to the outside, and we like that it’s irregular." The pendant and wall sconce are by Ravenhill Studio.

Their first task was clearing out the rat droppings and undertaking a moderately priced gut renovation to make the house livable. A few years later, they converted the standalone garage into an office, and in 2006, they expanded the front of the existing bungalow with a 650-square-foot addition containing a bedroom and a bathroom.

Colin set concrete pavers on the outside of the kitchen island, which is topped with basalt from Stone Source.

By 2008 their family had grown to include two children, and it was painfully obvious that they needed more space. The pair went back to the drawing board and came up with a plan to replace the old house with a two-story volume that extended off their original addition. "We’d put some work into the house, but it was getting to the point where we couldn’t keep fixing all these pieces because it was disintegrating around itself," Colin explains.

Resident's Offset coffee table is joined by Ligne Roset Togo sofas and a chair by Blu Dot in the living room. The shelving unit is from Vitsœ.

Completed in 2022, the house, which has grown to 1,850 square feet, has a connection to the outdoors that it previously lacked, with walls of glass that open to a garden featuring enormous trees and a much-used pool—the property’s latest addition.

An artwork by Judy Kameon and a Scandinavian midcentury pendant designed by Hans-Agne Jakobsson for Swedish brand Ellysett are set off by Benjamin Moore’s Blue Note in the primary bedroom. The bedding is from Bed Threads.

Throughout are details that have captured the couple’s imagination, from the dining area’s green cement tiles from Mallorca to a sitting area with angled walls that Colin finished with contrasting wood panels to mark the standing heights of the family—as well as Shaquille O’Neal, Mother Teresa, and a hippopotamus.

Rebecca pulled the structural walls away from the edges of the house so there would be glass along the full north and south sides. The stair to the second floor is open, to integrate it with the kitchen below.

Colin and Rebecca aren’t afraid to mix things up: bifold Dutch doors and two large, round windows accent the facade, which is clad in staggered cement board panels, while the kitchen is outfitted with Ikea cabinets and an island faced in concrete tiles that Colin cast himself.

A painting by Rebecca’s grandfather Kenneth Taylor⁠ hangs at the far end of the upstairs hallway.

The luminous pink paint that highlights the interior and exterior of the upstairs bathroom casts a glow each afternoon on the open stair below. "It makes a really pretty light show that we weren’t expecting," says Rebecca. Another bonus: The vibrant blue hue that envelops the primary bedroom also appears to change as the light shifts throughout the day.

Colin and Rebecca chose graphic Futura Bird floor tile by 41zero42 for the upstairs bathroom. The Pastille Wayfind sconces are by RBW.

There have been challenges along the way. The black cement floor that runs from the primary bedroom through the living room was poured on a 100-degree day, resulting in an uneven surface. They installed a green roof atop the addition before building the second floor, so they found themselves climbing a ladder to tend to it. And the two upstairs bedrooms are, in retrospect, a bit small—but the couple reason that the wall separating them isn’t load-bearing, so it could be removed to create one large room.



Just off the upstairs hallway is a deck and a planted roof that adds insulation while continuing the indoor/outdoor flow of the main floor. Over the years the couple have experimented with growing native plants and grasses as well as cacti and succulents.

What was once the garage has undergone its own evolution. For a time, it served as the office for a design-build firm the couple founded, before becoming the headquarters for Design, Bitches, which Rebecca launched with architect Catherine Johnson in 2010. "It was our office for six years," Rebecca remembers with a smile. "There were four of us, and our conference table was an outdoor table." Today the 240-square-foot space serves as a guesthouse, TV room, and workout space. "It’s a magical extra room," Rebecca says.

Rebecca and Colin’s son Nick relaxes on the second-floor balcony that overlooks the backyard.

The couple say that having two architects in the family keeps things interesting. "We spend a lot of time talking about ideas that may or may not ever happen," Rebecca says. "Colin likes things that are more inward-turning and closed, and I like big walls of glass and feeling like everything is open—so when it comes to the actual designing, that’s where the compromises have to happen." Colin agrees: "I think we both like the same things, but we get there in very different ways."

Now a shady haven with a pool, the backyard was once an empty stretch of dirt and weeds. At right is a guesthouse, TV room, and workout space that they converted from the garage. "The daybed near the pool is my joy spot," says Rebecca. "Or just being in the pool. I probably worked on Colin for 15 years to get a pool, and I think he uses it more than I do." The daybed and lounge chairs are from CB2.

Nearly a quarter century since they first bought the place, the couple feel the house is pretty much complete—or is it? "It’s almost done," Rebecca says with a laugh. "We’ve talked about making the front portion a separate unit and renting it out as our retirement plan."

Like life, the evolution of the house continues.

Floor Plan of Atwater House by Rebecca Rudolph and Colin Thompson

Project Credits:

Architect of Record: Rebecca Rudolph (of Design, Bitches / @design_bitches) and Colin Thompson General Contractor: Colin Thompson

Structural Engineer: James Tuchscher, Tuchscher Engineering Group https://www.teglosangeles.com/ Interior Design: Rebecca Rudolph and Colin Thompson Landscape Design: Rebecca Rudolph and Colin Thompson