We Featured This L.A. House in 2013—and It Just Hit the Market for $2M
Location: 3240 Casitas Avenue, Los Angeles,California
Price: $2,095,000
Year Built: 2011
Architect: Charles Kluger
Footprint: 2,761 square feet (3 bedrooms, 4 baths)
From the Agent: "For the first time since 2016, this award-winning architectural masterpiece in a prestigious and exclusive development is available. The home is nestled in the vibrant and highly sought-after neighborhood of Atwater Village, a hot spot for creatives and trendsetters. The residence is a blend of concrete, steel, and glass, offering contemporary sophistication with a warm and inviting ambiance. The rooftop terrace offers an entertainment space with overhead lighting, a built-in barbecue, a pizza oven, and a half bath, all framed by panoramic city views. All this, just moments away from top-tier restaurants, shopping, major freeways, and downtown L.A. Bonus: This home is offered fully furnished!"
3240 Casitas Avenue in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $2,095,000 by Jill Brainard of Seven Gables Real Estate.
