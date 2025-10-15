SubscribeSign In
We Featured This L.A. House in 2013—and It Just Hit the Market for $2MView 14 Photos

We Featured This L.A. House in 2013—and It Just Hit the Market for $2M

Showcased in the Dwell on Design Home Tours, the Atwater Crossing residence is clad in glass and metal and topped with solar panels.
Text by
View 14 Photos

Location: 3240 Casitas Avenue, Los Angeles,California

Price: $2,095,000

Year Built: 2011

Architect: Charles Kluger

Footprint: 2,761 square feet (3 bedrooms, 4 baths)

From the Agent: "For the first time since 2016, this award-winning architectural masterpiece in a prestigious and exclusive development is available. The home is nestled in the vibrant and highly sought-after neighborhood of Atwater Village, a hot spot for creatives and trendsetters. The residence is a blend of concrete, steel, and glass, offering contemporary sophistication with a warm and inviting ambiance. The rooftop terrace offers an entertainment space with overhead lighting, a built-in barbecue, a pizza oven, and a half bath, all framed by panoramic city views. All this, just moments away from top-tier restaurants, shopping, major freeways, and downtown L.A. Bonus: This home is offered fully furnished!"

Dwell hosted a tour of the project as part of the 2013 Dwell on Design event in Los Angeles.

Dwell hosted a tour of the project as part of the 2013 Dwell on Design event in Los Angeles.

We Featured This L.A. House in 2013—and It Just Hit the Market for $2M - Photo 2 of 13 -
We Featured This L.A. House in 2013—and It Just Hit the Market for $2M - Photo 3 of 13 -
The floor-to-ceiling windows are dual paned, for better energy efficiency.

The floor-to-ceiling windows are dual paned, for better energy efficiency.

We Featured This L.A. House in 2013—and It Just Hit the Market for $2M - Photo 5 of 13 -
We Featured This L.A. House in 2013—and It Just Hit the Market for $2M - Photo 6 of 13 -
We Featured This L.A. House in 2013—and It Just Hit the Market for $2M - Photo 7 of 13 -
We Featured This L.A. House in 2013—and It Just Hit the Market for $2M - Photo 8 of 13 -
We Featured This L.A. House in 2013—and It Just Hit the Market for $2M - Photo 9 of 13 -
We Featured This L.A. House in 2013—and It Just Hit the Market for $2M - Photo 10 of 13 -
We Featured This L.A. House in 2013—and It Just Hit the Market for $2M - Photo 11 of 13 -
The Atwater Crossing community consists of 28 homes by architect Charles Kluger.

The Atwater Crossing community consists of 28 homes by architect Charles Kluger.

The home is topped with solar panels that help to reduce its environmental footprint.

The home is topped with solar panels that help to reduce its environmental footprint.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.