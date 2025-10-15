We Featured This L.A. House in 2013—and It Just Hit the Market for $2M

Architect: Charles Kluger

Footprint: 2,761 square feet (3 bedrooms, 4 baths)

From the Agent: "For the first time since 2016, this award-winning architectural masterpiece in a prestigious and exclusive development is available. The home is nestled in the vibrant and highly sought-after neighborhood of Atwater Village, a hot spot for creatives and trendsetters. The residence is a blend of concrete, steel, and glass, offering contemporary sophistication with a warm and inviting ambiance. The rooftop terrace offers an entertainment space with overhead lighting, a built-in barbecue, a pizza oven, and a half bath, all framed by panoramic city views. All this, just moments away from top-tier restaurants, shopping, major freeways, and downtown L.A. Bonus: This home is offered fully furnished!"