The Roof of This Indonesian Home Hides an Impressively Roomy Primary Suite

Architect: RAD+ar / @radarchitects Footprint: 4,844 square feet Builder: Lana Karya Construction

Photographer: Ernest Theofilus / @ernesttheofilus From the Architect: "What if the attic and roofing characteristics become the identity and facade of a renovated house? Attic Above Garden consists of four introverted volumetric masses that float above a lush landscape, creating inverted spaces between the volumes. "The open layout design eliminates barriers, removing walls and corridors within the space. By optimizing the existing structure, the design ensures that all floors above ground are open plans, minimizing walls or heavy elements that could disrupt the flow. This approach creates a series of alternating spaces characterized by intimacy and openness, light and shadow, offering room for growth and moments of variation through the strategic arrangement of furniture across the space.