An Icelandic Cabin’s Pitched Roof Mirrors the Mountain Behind It

Photographer: Marino Thorlacius / @marinothorlacius

From the Architect: "Situated on a former farm with views of Breiðafjörður Bay in western Iceland, Nyp Cabin Atelier at Skarðsströnd follows Studio Bua’s previous work on a compound of former farm buildings repurposed as exhibition space, a cultural center, and a guesthouse.

"Our design brief entailed creating a space that would serve as an artist’s workspace, a holiday home for the owners, and an independent unit available for guest rental. Adjacent to the farmhouse, we identified an existing concrete foundation that had once supported a sheep shed, now lost due to extreme weather. Studio Bua had overseen the installation of a prefab greenhouse and shed on this foundation. Opting for sustainability and maximizing existing resources, we repurposed the concrete foundation for this new addition, drawing inspiration from local vernacular architecture and the original farmhouse, where we had previously extended the building to create additional guest rooms and an exhibition space.