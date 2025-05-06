An Aspen Valley Home Sets the Stage for Its Stunning Landscape—and a Better Approach to Building

In a serene valley just outside Aspen, Colorado, a striking home defined by generous swaths of glass opens itself up to the vast beauty of the Rockies. Lift-and-slide glass walls peel away in the double-height living room, letting the mountain air flow in and framing uninterrupted views over the pool and patio to the alpine ridges and aspen groves beyond. The home is the vision of Turkel Design, a studio known for its blend of warm modernism and precision-prefabrication. It features all the hallmarks of a bespoke mountain retreat—think custom cabinetry, rich wood cladding, and a seamless indoor/outdoor flow—and cleverly utilizes prefab construction.

The 4,200-square-foot home by Turkel Design balances top-quality natural materials and cutting-edge contemporary design with the ease of construction, expedited timeline, and cost benefits of prefab.

"It’s such a unique thing for an architect to put together a package with the exterior envelope, cabinetry, and fixtures all with this level of precision and care," says homeowner Bob Bridger. For Bob, a former tech executive who has worked extensively with architects on other homes in the past, the process was just as important as the outcome—and he wanted to avoid the challenges of conventional construction. Turkel Design handled the project from concept through fabrication, delivering a building component package that the local construction team—guided by Turkel’s assembly specialists—installed with remarkable efficiency. "The building goes up at an incredibly fast pace," says Bob. "And it’s remarkable how well it all fits together."

The great room features a double-height wall of glass, lounge area with a fireplace, and a dining zone. "Each room has these incredible views of the landscape around us," says homeowner Bob Bridger. "There’s no place that is significantly better than another. They’re all special in their own ways."

The kitchen sits beneath the open mezzanine level. Additional bedrooms are enclosed on this upper level, giving them a cozy, private feeling.

Turkel Design’s approach appealed not just for its predictability but for its design philosophy: thoughtful and attuned to the rhythms of daily life. "Each square foot is so painstakingly considered," says Bob. "The home feels bigger than it is."

Retractable lift-and-slide glass walls on either side of the great room blur the boundaries between interior and exterior space. "Fresh air moves through the house pretty much year-round," says Bob. "Even in the winter, we have windows open because we get so much solar gain from the amount of glass and the reflection off the snow."

The house centers on a soaring great room that captures the vastness of the surrounding landscape. Retractable walls on both sides allow the views (and fresh air) to flow through the home, while the high ceilings and generous glazing further open up the interior to light and air. "When people first come in, there’s a moment of awe," says Bob. "They pause and look in all directions and take it in. And then they look back with a smile and say, ‘Wow, this is a special place.’"

Looking out from the kitchen island to the great room offers a 270-degree view of the surrounding landscape. "You stand in the kitchen and can track the ridge line all the way around," says Bob. "You see how the light moves within the space in this magical, harmonious way."

The home features resort-style amenities, including a pool surrounded by loungers, two fire pits, and an outdoor entertaining area.

The home is cleverly divided, with social spaces on the ground floor and more private sleeping and office spaces upstairs. The one exception is the primary suite, which opens directly onto the poolside patio on the ground floor and wraps around the corner of the house, allowing for uninterrupted engagement with the landscape. "Waking up in the primary bedroom is like no experience I’ve ever had," says Bob. "Nature is so robust here and the bedroom allows you to take it in from the moment you rise."

The dramatic primary bedroom suite occupies an entire corner of the home, and is completely glazed on two sides to offer uncompromised access to the spectacular views.

A reading nook in the primary bedroom suite benefits from direct access to the patio.

The primary en suite features a soaking tub and shower facing a floor-to-ceiling window that creates an illusion of being outdoors. The timber joinery echoes the materiality of the cabinetry in the kitchen.

The Turkel Design team detailed every part of the home with care and attention, from the thermally modified ash siding and cedar fascia to the dovetail drawers inside the custom kitchen. The material palette is equally thoughtful, reflecting both regional appropriateness and long-term performance.

The beautifully crafted timber beams and ceiling appear to fly through the clerestory windows. emphasizing the connection between inside and out.

The kitchen features white oak cabinetry custom-designed by the Turkel Design team. The layout is designed to allow for social gathering while cooking in the kitchen, and embraces the spectacular views.

Even seemingly minor design choices contribute to the overall clarity and function of the space. Take, for example, the clever storage solutions in the kitchen. "A lot of the efficiencies are, in a way, invisible," explains Bob. "There’s all this functionality in this efficiently laid out and designed space."

The drawers in the bespoke kitchen are crafted from solid maple with dovetail construction. The custom dividers keep everything organized and make preparing meals a pleasure.

A small study area is located in the loft on the mezzanine level; it is both a destination within the house and a perch from which to enjoy the natural light and surrounding vistas.

The bedrooms on the upper floor have framed views of the landscape and ample built-in millwork.

For homeowners in regions like Aspen—where local labor is scarce and building seasons are short—off-site fabrication drastically reduces build times by allowing multiple stages of the construction to occur simultaneously. Turkel Design’s thoughtful design process and high-quality material palette prove that prefab homes can be crafted without compromise.

The thermally modified ash siding and Western red cedar fascia are designed to withstand the elements. The precision of prefabrication ensures that each piece of the structure fits together, limiting energy loss.

The pool and patio overlook untouched wilderness—through which moose and elk often wander—offering a spectacular balance between luxury amenities and a connection with nature.