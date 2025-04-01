Ask an Expert: A Guide for Choosing the Right Windows and Doors With Your Builder

Brad Leavitt is no stranger to a construction site. Raised in Southern California, he grew up around the trades—Leavitt’s grandfather started an electrical company after retiring from the Navy, and his dad and five uncles are all electricians. Continuing the family legacy, Leavitt became an electrician himself, before breaking into the world of luxury residential homebuilding—leading to the founding his own company, A Finer Touch Construction, in 2013 in Arizona. Obvious shortcomings of the construction industry—notably, the lack of communication and transparency with clients—led Leavitt to found AFT Construction more than 10 years ago. Between a client portal, dedicated project coordinator, and real-time site updates, client communication is a hallmark of AFT’s award-winning process. Pulling from his toolbox of experience, Leavitt shares his pro tips for successful client-builder communication when tackling critical design decisions—including the all-important window and door selection.

Wall-to-wall glazing on multiple sides of the home helps create a fluid indoor/outdoor experience, expanding the home’s usable square footage.

Identify solar vulnerability When it comes to the early stages of design, it’s important to consider site orientation and pinpoint areas of solar vulnerability. "One thing we have to look at is, where is that sun hitting the house?" says Leavitt. To effectively analyze exposure, Leavitt and his team use Building Information Modeling (BIM) to zero in on locations with heightened solar contact. "We render homes and lay them out because that sun from the southern hemisphere in June, July, August, September is beating on the south and west of the home," Leavitt explains. By identifying areas of elevated solar vulnerability, Leavitt and his team can design and implement protection measures for glazed openings. Don’t limit the architecture

For many clients building custom homes, indoor/outdoor living is top of mind. In Arizona, Leavitt emphasizes, "It’s essential." Designing homes for seamless indoor/outdoor flow often yields large expanses of glass—which can create practical and budgetary challenges. "We never want to limit the architecture to have less glass," says Leavitt. "We always make sure that it’s protected, and you can do that in several ways." Some of these ways, Leavitt suggests, include overhangs, automated pocket shades, or triple-pane windows in especially vulnerable areas where overhangs aren’t an option.

Handcrafted with premium wood (interior) and durable aluminum (exterior), the Marvin Ultimate Multi-Slide door can be configured in widths as large as 60 feet.

The process is just as important as the product When it comes to window framing—especially with specialized construction methods—the technical install process can be just as significant as the windows themselves. The structural design of the home may impact the cost and precision required to frame and install the windows. "We do a lot of ICF—Insulated Concrete Form—construction," says Leavitt. Instead of wood-framed walls, walls are composed of styrofoam and concrete. "Because of that, you have to have a bigger opening, because there's rebar and concrete there," says Leavitt. "With the bigger opening, you have plywood set inside that concrete so that you can install the window." Unlike a wood-framed house, this method of construction requires a higher level of precision, considering the smaller margin of error with concrete. Any adjustments or reframing "would be a matter of jackhammering and cutting concrete, which is a big deal," says Leavitt.

Consider mixing and matching

"One thing we love about working with Marvin is they have such a diversified portfolio of products," Leavitt says. This expansive portfolio can support modern or traditional architectural styles—and everything in between. When we’re doing aluminum wood clad [windows], that would typically lean more traditional," says Brad. "When we’re doing modern or contemporary, we’ll use aluminum [interior and exterior], because the profile is a lot thinner," he adds. For transitional styles, Brad doesn’t shy away from mixing and matching—a creative approach enabled by the variety and versatility of the Marvin portfolio.

Practicality and ease of install can directly impact on-site workflow—creating timing and cost implications. The Marvin Skycove—a one-of-a-kind suspended window that Leavitt discovered while visiting Marvin’s showroom at 7 Tide in Boston—provides an install-ready window bench option. "That's always been a challenge for us," Leavitt says of the pop-out window. "It’s always been hard to build, whereas we could buy that whole unit from Marvin."

Windows and doors automation—integrate early Additional considerations may arise if clients choose to automate their windows and doors—something homeowners should plan ahead of time. "When sliders are 50-feet wide, 40-feet wide, 12-feet tall, they can be really heavy, so they are automated," says Leavitt. "With a window and door provider like Marvin, they work with us on the customization and automation, where just a click of a button opens these massive multi-sliders." By having conversations with architect, designer, and builder at the project’s onset, key integrations can happen early on. The flexibility of Marvin products allows built-in compatibility with the Marvin Home App, voice assistants, programmable motion sensors, and centralized home automation systems.



The Marvin Awaken Skylight offers dimmable, tunable lighting that mirrors the properties of natural light. The highly-automated window includes rain sensors, automatic venting, and the option for integrated shades.

Look at optics and operation When it comes to windows, says Leavitt, "Optics are really important." The profile, the frame, and the hardware all contribute to the window’s appearance—something that is typically most important to clients. "I'd say most of our clients are deciding more on touch, feel, look," he says. Aside from appearance, Leavitt encourages careful discourse around operation. "How are they operating? Do they have a dual pane? Are they hand-cranked? Do clients like them to slide up and down?" Regional considerations, where applicable, should also be discussed. "Being in Arizona where you could have a lot of dust, are they going to be opening their windows a lot? If so, do we have screens on there? How does that change the look?" Leavitt asks.

"Our key discussion points and selections usually work around the doors, the sliders, and the multi-sliders more than they do the windows themselves," says Leavitt. "I have clients that probably have never opened a window one time—but that multi-slider and that French door and that indoor-to-outdoor threshold is open all day long."

Energy bills—plan now, save later "Energy efficiency, especially in Arizona, is really important," says Leavitt, who has completed numerous net-zero and ultra-efficient homes in the greater Phoenix area. Educating homeowners early on in the process is critical. "We’re doing reports based on how energy-efficient the home is, and how much glass there is," says Leavitt. "They’re going to look at what their energy bill is like." For clients incorporating solar, Leavitt and his team "run the efficiencies of that window into the solar calculation so that they know how many solar panels they need, and the battery backup needed," he explains. "It’s very important to them to know how the window will perform." All warranties are not created equal

When selecting windows, homeowners should consider both the short-term and long-term costs—and the measures in place to safeguard their investment. When it comes to warranties, says Leavitt, "It varies tremendously." Different companies have different coverage periods—along with different inclusions and exclusions. "A lot of it’s based on install—whether they’re self-installing or using a third party," explains Leavitt. "It’s very rare to have a company like Marvin that's installing their own product with certified installers, not using a third party. When things come up, they’re willing to step up and help out and take care of it." Learn more about custom windows and doors crafted to your vision at marvin.com. Project Credits (in chronological order of photos):

Photo 1 Architect: Dick Clark + Associates Builder: Vinson Radke Homes

Photo 2 Architect: The Up Studio Contractor: LCL Construction

Photo 3 Builder: City Homes Window and Door Dealer: TS Building Supply

Photo 4 Interior Designer: Charlotte Harris Lucas of Charlotte Lucas Interior Design Builder: Jordan Maroules of SLD Custom Homes

Architect: William Court of Court Atkins Group

Photo 5 Architect: Sam Kachmar

Dealer: JB Sash & Door Photo 6 Interior Designer: Jules Moore