Ask a Realtor: I’m Selling a Niche Property. How Do I Find the Right Buyer?

Welcome to Ask a Realtor, an advice column about the ins and outs of home finding, renting, buying, and selling from expert Douglas Elliman real estate agent Nicole Reber. Have a question? Submit it here.

Q: I am the trustee/owner of a property owned by a beloved family member who died tragically last year. It has been on the market for six months with strong interest but no offers. Agents and buyers alike agree it’s in amazing condition and priced right, but its attributes appeal to a niche group (i.e., childless and working age buyers vs young couples with kids or retirees) who want walkability to downtown and loft-living (vs a suburban single-family home). If not sold by December, I’ll have to rent out the property, which is not ideal for the close-knit loft community, or desired by the beneficiaries. So, my question is: Besides open houses and agent events, what are the best ways to find and alert prospective buyers to the opportunity?

A: Thank you, reader, for your question, and I’m so sorry for the circumstance that led to the sale of this property. I hope my tips not only help with strategies for selling the loft but also bring a sense of closure for this chapter of the healing process.