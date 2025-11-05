SubscribeSign In
A Landscape Painter Designed This $879K Catskills Home—and It Shows

The property has ample outdoor space and double-height windows that frame big views of the surrounding forest.
Location: 636 Zena Road, Woodstock, New York

Price: $879,000

Year Built: 1970

Footprint: 2,068 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths)

Lot Size: 1.49 Acres

From the Agent: "With its roots in the 1950s (though the tax rolls say 1970), this home framed in glass, stone, and iron feels both timeless and deeply of its era. The main floor features an open-concept kitchen and living area with cathedral ceilings, amplifying the play of light through the expansive windows. Up the spiral staircase, the open loft area serves as an office space and  reading nook. The generously sized primary suite features a renovated bathroom and a private exit to the upper deck, marked with stylish brise-soleil. It also features a juliet balcony for a morning coffee or meditation. The second bedroom has its own private exit to the deck, allowing all occupants of the dwelling to enjoy proximity to the natural landscape. And then there’s the location, set directly across from the Thorn Preserve, a pristine natural sanctuary to explore. It’s just five minutes to the heart of Woodstock’s dining, shopping, and live music scene."

The home was designer by its owner, an abstract expressionist artist. The living area frames forest views with double-height, floor-to-ceiling windows.&nbsp;

Both of the home’s bedrooms open directly to the deck.

The home’s wraparound deck provides plenty of room for dining and entertaining.&nbsp;

The home sits opposite Thorn Preserve, which has 60 acres of protected grassland and forest.

The roof’s angle evokes the slope of the hill the home was built on.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

