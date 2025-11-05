A Landscape Painter Designed This $879K Catskills Home—and It Shows

Footprint: 2,068 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths)

Lot Size: 1.49 Acres

From the Agent: "With its roots in the 1950s (though the tax rolls say 1970), this home framed in glass, stone, and iron feels both timeless and deeply of its era. The main floor features an open-concept kitchen and living area with cathedral ceilings, amplifying the play of light through the expansive windows. Up the spiral staircase, the open loft area serves as an office space and reading nook. The generously sized primary suite features a renovated bathroom and a private exit to the upper deck, marked with stylish brise-soleil. It also features a juliet balcony for a morning coffee or meditation. The second bedroom has its own private exit to the deck, allowing all occupants of the dwelling to enjoy proximity to the natural landscape. And then there’s the location, set directly across from the Thorn Preserve, a pristine natural sanctuary to explore. It’s just five minutes to the heart of Woodstock’s dining, shopping, and live music scene."