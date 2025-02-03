SubscribeSign In
The Sprawling Home of Two Artists Hits the Market in Portugal for $2.9MView 12 Photos

The Sprawling Home of Two Artists Hits the Market in Portugal for $2.9M

Set on 22 acres in the arid Alentejo region, the estate was designed by Portuguese architect Bartolomeu Costa Cabral as a home and studio for a creative duo.
Text by
View 12 Photos

Location: Salvada e Quintos, Beja, Portugal

Price: €2,800,000 (approximately $2,903,811 USD)

Architect: Bartolomeu Costa Cabral

Footprint: 5,435 square feet (7 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 22.2 Acres 

From the Agent: "Designed and custom-built for two artists by the renowned Portuguese architect Bartolomeu Costa Cabral as both their dream family home and workspace, this home stands as a unique work of art in the midst of the rolling Alentejo countryside. The main house and art studios sit surrounded by nine hectares of cork and oak trees, with stunning views toward the horizon in every direction. The property is divided into two distinct volumes, each with its own entrance, yet both are connected by a central patio that serves as a shady outdoor dining space. The estate combines sustainability with modern finishes, featuring solar panels, a roof water-cooling system, and bespoke windows and cabinetry."

The home is located deep in the Portuguese countryside, where neighbors are few and far between.

The current owners use this large, semifinished room as studio space. However, the building is licensed as residential, meaning the workshop—with some renovations—can serve as a bedroom.

The current owners use this large, semifinished room as studio space. However, the building is licensed as residential, meaning the workshop—with some renovations—can serve as a bedroom.

The Sprawling Home of Two Artists Hits the Market in Portugal for $2.9M - Photo 2 of 11 -
The Sprawling Home of Two Artists Hits the Market in Portugal for $2.9M - Photo 3 of 11 -
The Sprawling Home of Two Artists Hits the Market in Portugal for $2.9M - Photo 4 of 11 -
The Sprawling Home of Two Artists Hits the Market in Portugal for $2.9M - Photo 5 of 11 -
The Sprawling Home of Two Artists Hits the Market in Portugal for $2.9M - Photo 6 of 11 -
The Sprawling Home of Two Artists Hits the Market in Portugal for $2.9M - Photo 7 of 11 -
Visitors enter through the courtyard, featuring a fountain and two orange trees.

Visitors enter through the courtyard, featuring a fountain and two orange trees.

The Sprawling Home of Two Artists Hits the Market in Portugal for $2.9M - Photo 9 of 11 -
Architect Bartolomeu Costa Cabral utilized rammed earth walls, an ancient building technique in the region, throughout the villa.

Architect Bartolomeu Costa Cabral utilized rammed earth walls, an ancient building technique in the region, throughout the villa.

The saltwater lap pool is lined with greenschist stone. It sits on the southern flank of the home, overlooking a grove of lemon and orange trees.

The saltwater lap pool is lined with greenschist stone. It sits on the southern flank of the home, overlooking a grove of lemon and orange trees.

The artist retreat in Salvada e Quintos, Beja, Portugal is currently listed for €2,800,000 by Fantastic Frank.

Dwell
This is the official Dwell account—welcome! Feedback? Email letters@dwell.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.