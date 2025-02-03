The Sprawling Home of Two Artists Hits the Market in Portugal for $2.9M

Footprint: 5,435 square feet (7 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 22.2 Acres

From the Agent: "Designed and custom-built for two artists by the renowned Portuguese architect Bartolomeu Costa Cabral as both their dream family home and workspace, this home stands as a unique work of art in the midst of the rolling Alentejo countryside. The main house and art studios sit surrounded by nine hectares of cork and oak trees, with stunning views toward the horizon in every direction. The property is divided into two distinct volumes, each with its own entrance, yet both are connected by a central patio that serves as a shady outdoor dining space. The estate combines sustainability with modern finishes, featuring solar panels, a roof water-cooling system, and bespoke windows and cabinetry."