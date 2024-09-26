Get tickets to Dwell Open House: Los Angeles
A Never-Before-Seen Arthur Erickson Midcentury Lists for $3.9M in Vancouver

Designed for a musician, the 1965 Sound House has precisely tuned acoustics and an addition by Erickson’s protégé, Nick Milkovich.
Location: West Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Price: $5,250,000 CAD (approximately $3,894,738 USD)

Original Architect: Arthur Erickson

Year Built: 1965

Addition by: Nick Milkovich (1985)

Footprint: 2,775 square feet (five bedrooms, three full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 0.15 acres

From the Agent: "Tucked away behind towering hedges in Vancouver’s MacKenzie Heights, the Sound House—commissioned in 1965 and never before seen by the public—is now available for purchase. This is the only known Erickson home specifically designed for a musician, and it sits at the intersection of sound, nature, and architecture. For decades, the Sound House remained concealed from public view, known only to a select few who were privileged to experience its one-of-a-kind atmosphere. Now, this architectural masterpiece is coming to light, offering architecture enthusiasts an unprecedented look at an undiscovered Erickson creation. Nestled in Vancouver’s West Side, this three-level home was originally commissioned by the Metal family, with Nicholas Metal—an audiophile—requesting a design that would enhance the acoustic properties of the space. Erickson, famous for harmonizing natural surroundings with built environments, used innovative techniques to manipulate sound and light, crafting a sanctuary for the senses."

A Never-Before-Seen Arthur Erickson Midcentury Lists for $3.9M in Vancouver - Photo 1 of 10 -
The 1965 residence is built around a serene courtyard that deepens the property’s connection to nature.

A Never-Before-Seen Arthur Erickson Midcentury Lists for $3.9M in Vancouver - Photo 3 of 10 -
The living spaces present a trove of original detail, including wooden ceiling beams large sliding glass doors.

A Never-Before-Seen Arthur Erickson Midcentury Lists for $3.9M in Vancouver - Photo 5 of 10 -
"Sound was key in the conception of the home," notes the agent. "Inside, wood, glass, and concrete embody Erickson’s signature West Coast modernism, blending Japanese-inspired simplicity with local sensibilities."

A Never-Before-Seen Arthur Erickson Midcentury Lists for $3.9M in Vancouver - Photo 7 of 10 -
A Never-Before-Seen Arthur Erickson Midcentury Lists for $3.9M in Vancouver - Photo 8 of 10 -
A spacious, light-filled home office opens directly to the outdoors.

A Never-Before-Seen Arthur Erickson Midcentury Lists for $3.9M in Vancouver - Photo 10 of 10 -
Dwell Staff
Real Estate

