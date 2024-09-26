A Never-Before-Seen Arthur Erickson Midcentury Lists for $3.9M in Vancouver
Location: West Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Price: $5,250,000 CAD (approximately $3,894,738 USD)
Original Architect: Arthur Erickson
Year Built: 1965
Addition by: Nick Milkovich (1985)
Footprint: 2,775 square feet (five bedrooms, three full and one half baths)
Lot Size: 0.15 acres
From the Agent: "Tucked away behind towering hedges in Vancouver’s MacKenzie Heights, the Sound House—commissioned in 1965 and never before seen by the public—is now available for purchase. This is the only known Erickson home specifically designed for a musician, and it sits at the intersection of sound, nature, and architecture. For decades, the Sound House remained concealed from public view, known only to a select few who were privileged to experience its one-of-a-kind atmosphere. Now, this architectural masterpiece is coming to light, offering architecture enthusiasts an unprecedented look at an undiscovered Erickson creation. Nestled in Vancouver’s West Side, this three-level home was originally commissioned by the Metal family, with Nicholas Metal—an audiophile—requesting a design that would enhance the acoustic properties of the space. Erickson, famous for harmonizing natural surroundings with built environments, used innovative techniques to manipulate sound and light, crafting a sanctuary for the senses."
The Sound House, located in West Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, is currently listed for $5,250,000 CAD (approximately $3,894,738 USD) by West Coast Modern.
