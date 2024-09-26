A Never-Before-Seen Arthur Erickson Midcentury Lists for $3.9M in Vancouver

Lot Size: 0.15 acres

From the Agent: "Tucked away behind towering hedges in Vancouver’s MacKenzie Heights, the Sound House—commissioned in 1965 and never before seen by the public—is now available for purchase. This is the only known Erickson home specifically designed for a musician, and it sits at the intersection of sound, nature, and architecture. For decades, the Sound House remained concealed from public view, known only to a select few who were privileged to experience its one-of-a-kind atmosphere. Now, this architectural masterpiece is coming to light, offering architecture enthusiasts an unprecedented look at an undiscovered Erickson creation. Nestled in Vancouver’s West Side, this three-level home was originally commissioned by the Metal family, with Nicholas Metal—an audiophile—requesting a design that would enhance the acoustic properties of the space. Erickson, famous for harmonizing natural surroundings with built environments, used innovative techniques to manipulate sound and light, crafting a sanctuary for the senses."