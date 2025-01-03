Is 2025 the Year You Buy an Art Nouveau Villa Near Prague?

New Year’s Sale: Get 20% off Dwell with promo code YEAR20
Set just a short drive from the capital, the 20th-century home dazzles with curved archways, custom millwork, and a sun-drenched conservatory.
Text by
Location: Dobřichovice, Czech Republic

Price:  39,900,000 CZK (approximately $1,626,646 USD)

Footprint: 4,036 square feet (eight bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 0.45 acres

From the Agent: "New to the market is a renovated Art Nouveau villa in Dobřichovice, set in the middle of a beautiful garden with park landscaping and a fountain. This early 20th-century villa is located in an attractive location 14 miles from the center of Prague. The villa has three floors and a cellar, with a total area of over 4,000 square feet. The living room connects to the dining area and the fully equipped kitchen, which provides plenty of storage space. The conservatory is set up as a relaxation room with a jacuzzi. On the second floor there are a total of five rooms, including the primary suite and a study. The third floor offers a separate apartment unit with a kitchenette and a bathroom. The terrace presents a unique view of the surrounding countryside. The attic is unused at the moment, but it can be converted into additional living space if desired. The large basement  is currently used as a home office."

The historic property is located in the small town of Dobřichovice, just 14 miles from Prague.

Double sliding doors connect the entry hall with the living room, which opens to the dining area and kitchen via a wide wooden archway.

A spacious study/library awaits on the second level.

Original wooden windows frame views of the surrounding town and countryside.

This home in Dobrichovice, Praha-západ, Czech Republic, is currently listed for 39,900,000 CZK (approximately $1,626,646 USD) by Zuzana Veselá of Sotheby's International Realty.

