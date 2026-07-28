In France, an Art Deco Villa With Castle Views Seeks €550K

Renovation Year: 2020

Footprint: 3,767 Square Feet (5 Bed, 2 Bath)

From the Agent: "Built in 1929 and renovated in 2020, this property reflects the architectural principles of modernism, with its clean lines, modularity, and clarity of volumes. The renovation highlights the spatial qualities of the original structure while enhancing its functionality. The house offers 3,767 square feet of living space spread across three levels, set within a 12,916-square-foot landscaped garden. On the garden level, a spacious entrance hall leads to three bedrooms (a fourth is possible), a bathroom, a playroom, and a large lounge area. The first floor features expansive living areas, including a stunning double-height living room with a fireplace, flooded with natural light through an industrial-style glass roof. Adjacent to this is a fully equipped open kitchen and dining area. Outside, a wraparound walkway lined with shaded and sunny terraces encircles the level, with a staircase providing access to the garden. The top floor includes two additional bright bedrooms, a bathroom, an office, and ample storage space. A spiral staircase leads to a rooftop terrace offering panoramic views of the Château de Montargis and the Loing River below. The outdoor spaces have been thoughtfully designed to promote and preserve biodiversity, creating a lush and private living environment. A garage for two to three vehicles and a laundry room complete this property."