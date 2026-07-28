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In France, an Art Deco Villa With Castle Views Seeks €550KView 15 Photos

In France, an Art Deco Villa With Castle Views Seeks €550K

Raw concrete meets terrazzo floors and sculptural millwork in this revitalized countryside estate.
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Location: Montargis, France

Price: €550,000 (Approximately $625,812 USD)

Year Built: 1929

Renovation Year: 2020

Footprint: 3,767 Square Feet (5 Bed, 2 Bath)

From the Agent: "Built in 1929 and renovated in 2020, this property reflects the architectural principles of modernism, with its clean lines, modularity, and clarity of volumes. The renovation highlights the spatial qualities of the original structure while enhancing its functionality. The house offers 3,767 square feet of living space spread across three levels, set within a 12,916-square-foot landscaped garden. On the garden level, a spacious entrance hall leads to three bedrooms (a fourth is possible), a bathroom, a playroom, and a large lounge area. The first floor features expansive living areas, including a stunning double-height living room with a fireplace, flooded with natural light through an industrial-style glass roof. Adjacent to this is a fully equipped open kitchen and dining area. Outside, a wraparound walkway lined with shaded and sunny terraces encircles the level, with a staircase providing access to the garden. The top floor includes two additional bright bedrooms, a bathroom, an office, and ample storage space. A spiral staircase leads to a rooftop terrace offering panoramic views of the Château de Montargis and the Loing River below. The outdoor spaces have been thoughtfully designed to promote and preserve biodiversity, creating a lush and private living environment. A garage for two to three vehicles and a laundry room complete this property."

In 2020, the garden received an environmentally sensitive update with drip irrigation and on-site rainwater harvesting.

In 2020, the garden received an environmentally sensitive update with drip irrigation and on-site rainwater harvesting.

The renovation preserved and restored many of the original Art Deco elements, including the sculptural fireplace, terrazzo tile, and the geometric woodwork crowning the staircase.&nbsp;

The renovation preserved and restored many of the original Art Deco elements, including the sculptural fireplace, terrazzo tile, and the geometric woodwork crowning the staircase. 

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The double-height living room is flanked on one side by tall windows.&nbsp;

The double-height living room is flanked on one side by tall windows. 

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The property is located in the French commune of Montargis, less than two hours from Paris.

The property is located in the French commune of Montargis, less than two hours from Paris.

The gridded facade is made of raw concrete with blue glass joints.&nbsp;&nbsp;

The gridded facade is made of raw concrete with blue glass joints.  

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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