Around the World in Seven Beds: How to Bring Hotel-Worthy Design Home

It’s normal to end a trip with a suitcase a little heavier than it was when you left. But of all the discoveries you’ve acquired, the stuff you really want to take home, particularly after checking out of a chic boutique hotel, tends to be harder to transport: maybe those sleek 1920s-inspired side tables or the thick velvet curtains with intricately braided trim or the handmade ceramics that feel like instant heirlooms. That’s why we talked with the designers responsible for the looks (and vibes) of seven of our favorite small hotels around the world about their childhood vacations, sunlight patterns, and city parks that inspired them to create spaces worth visiting. Plus, we recommend a few things that will bring the experience home.