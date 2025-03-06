SubscribeSign In
Peek Inside the $7M Gilded Age Mansion Arm & Hammer Built

Founder John Dwight spared no expense on the lavish 12,000-square-foot NYC residence, which has been painstakingly restored to its original glory.
Text by
Location: 1 West 123rd Street, South Harlem, New York

Price: $7,250,000

Year Built: 1890

Architect: Frank Hill Smith

Renovation Architect: Samuel G. White

Renovation Date: 2021

Footprint: 11,955 square feet (16 bedrooms, 6 baths, and 3 half baths) 

Lot Size: 0.3 Acres

From the Agent: "This house was built in 1890 in the neo-Renaissance revival style by architect Frank Hill Smith for John Dwight. It was erected during The Gilded Age, and financed by his baking soda empire, Arm & Hammer. This product dominated the market from 1873 onward and is still popular today. Frank Hill Smith was also a painter who collaborated with William Morris Hunt in the 1880s, which may account for his preoccupation with interior design and color, which is reflected in the house we see today. During their decade-long ownership, the present owners engaged architect Samuel G. White, the great-grandson of Stanford White, to restore the interior design elements and original floor plan of this house. These owners have been loyal custodians of the restoration of the interior design elements and original floor plan of this illustrious building. Now it will be the next owner’s opportunity to carry forward their own vision within this remarkable property."

The townhouse sits on 123rd St, across from Harlem’s Marcus Garvey Park.

The building offers nearly 12,000 square feet of interior space and 1,290 square feet of outdoor space.

After a failed 2009 plan to convert the building into condo apartments,&nbsp;Platt Byard Dovell White Architects&nbsp;restored the home, winning an award from the New York Landmarks Conservancy for their work.

Set on a corner, the townhouse has 52 large windows.

Seven fireplaces are scattered throughout the home.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

