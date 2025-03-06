Peek Inside the $7M Gilded Age Mansion Arm & Hammer Built

Footprint: 11,955 square feet (16 bedrooms, 6 baths, and 3 half baths)

Lot Size: 0.3 Acres

From the Agent: "This house was built in 1890 in the neo-Renaissance revival style by architect Frank Hill Smith for John Dwight. It was erected during The Gilded Age, and financed by his baking soda empire, Arm & Hammer. This product dominated the market from 1873 onward and is still popular today. Frank Hill Smith was also a painter who collaborated with William Morris Hunt in the 1880s, which may account for his preoccupation with interior design and color, which is reflected in the house we see today. During their decade-long ownership, the present owners engaged architect Samuel G. White, the great-grandson of Stanford White, to restore the interior design elements and original floor plan of this house. These owners have been loyal custodians of the restoration of the interior design elements and original floor plan of this illustrious building. Now it will be the next owner’s opportunity to carry forward their own vision within this remarkable property."