Bernard Maybeck’s Last Home Seeks $1.2M in Berkeley

From the Agent: "2 Maybeck Twin Drive, known as Arillaga, is the last home Bernard Maybeck designed. The home was created in 1951 for his son and daughter-in-law, Wallen and Jacomena and built by Jacomena’s cousin Robert ‘Red’ Kleyn-Schorel, with help from Jacomena and Wallen. The home blends midcentury simplicity—low-slung lines, open glass windows, and a flexible floor plan—with classic Maybeck elements. Many original details remain intact: navy hatch-cover flooring in the living room, Hawaiian sweet gum plywood ceilings, and a concrete hearth designed for gathering. The property’s verdant setting includes Bay views that can be further opened with tree trimming and landscaping. A lower-level garage exists, though most residents enjoy the ease of level-in access from the driveway. Set on Maybeck Twin Drive, near North Berkeley shops, Arillaga offers architectural provenance, vintage charm, and exciting possibilities in a neighborhood of landmark homes by renowned 20th-century architects."