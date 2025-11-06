SubscribeSign In
Bernard Maybeck’s Last Home Seeks $1.2M in Berkeley

For his final project, the famed architect designed a residence for his son and daughter-in-law with grand wooden arches, bay views, and a massive concrete fireplace.
Text by
Location: 2 Maybeck Twin Drive, Berkeley, California

Price: $1,200,000

Year Built: 1951

Architect: Bernard Maybeck

Footprint: 1,109 square feet (2 bedrooms, 1 bath)

Lot Size: 0.24 Acres

From the Agent: "2 Maybeck Twin Drive, known as Arillaga, is the last home Bernard Maybeck designed. The home was created in 1951 for his son and daughter-in-law, Wallen and Jacomena and built by Jacomena’s cousin Robert ‘Red’ Kleyn-Schorel, with help from Jacomena and Wallen. The home blends midcentury simplicity—low-slung lines, open glass windows, and a flexible floor plan—with classic Maybeck elements. Many original details remain intact: navy hatch-cover flooring in the living room, Hawaiian sweet gum plywood ceilings, and a concrete hearth designed for gathering. The property’s verdant setting includes Bay views that can be further opened with tree trimming and landscaping. A lower-level garage exists, though most residents enjoy the ease of level-in access from the driveway. Set on Maybeck Twin Drive, near North Berkeley shops, Arillaga offers architectural provenance, vintage charm, and exciting possibilities in a neighborhood of landmark homes by renowned 20th-century architects."

The home’s steel windows and raised-hearth fireplace are staples of Bernard Maybeck’s work. 

Maybeck was awarded a gold medal from the American Institute of Architects the same year this home—his last—was constructed.

Maybeck was awarded a gold medal from the American Institute of Architects the same year this home—his last—was constructed.

The home is in near-original condition and has been kept largely as Maybeck designed it.

The home is in near-original condition and has been kept largely as Maybeck designed it.

Radiant heated concrete floors warm the home.

Radiant heated concrete floors warm the home.

2 Maybeck Twin Drive in Berkeley, California, is currently listed for $1,200,000 by Norah Brower and Daniella Brower of Vanguard Properties.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

